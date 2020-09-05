Shapovalov to take on Goffin in fourth round at US Open on TSN

Shapovalov on using previous experience to guide him in comeback win

Canadian Denis Shapovalov will continue his run at the US Open Sunday in primetime.

Shapovalov, the No. 12 seed at the tournament, will take on No. 7 seed David Goffin in the fourth round from Arthur Ashe Stadium Sunday at 7pm et/4pm pt.

Shapovalov is one of three Canadians to reach the fourth round at the US Open after both Vasek Pospisil and Felix Auger-Aliassime won their third round matches on Saturday.

The 21-year-old Shapovalov advanced to the fourth round by beating American Taylor Fritz in five sets (3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 7-6, 6-2) on Friday. Prior to that, Shapovalov got past Soon-woo Kwon in the second round (6-7, 6-4, 6-4, 6-2) and Sebastian Korda in the opening round (6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2).

It's the first time that Shapovalov has made the Round of 16 at the US Open since 2017.

Shapovalov is also still alive in the men's doubles tournament. Along with his partner Rohan Bopanna, Shapovalov beat the team of Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies in the Round of 16 Saturday.