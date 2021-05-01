TOKYO — Canadian divers Vincent Riendeau and Nathan Zsombor-Murray secured their spot at the Tokyo Olympics Saturday, finishing third in the men's 10-metre synchronized event at a world cup event in Japan.

Riendeau, of Beaconsfield, Que., and Zsombor-Murray, of Pointe-Claire, Que., finished with a combined score of 393.81.

Mexico's Randal Willars Valez and Ivan Garcia Navarro took silver with a score of 405.69 while Thomas Daley and Matthew Lee of Great Britain won gold with a score of 453.60.

Canada performed well on the women's side, too, with Jennifer Abel and Melissa Citrini-Beaulieu finishing second in the three-metre synchronized competition with a score of 289.98.

Yani Chang and Yiwen Chen of China took gold with a score of 317.16 and Italy’s Chiara Pellacani and Elena Bertocchi finished third after scoring 283.77.

Abel, of Laval, Que., and Citrini-Beaulieu, of Saint-Constant, Que., previously clinched their Olympic berth by winning silver at the 2019 world championships in South Korea.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 1, 2021.