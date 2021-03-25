Who will be the most coveted NFL free agent next offseason?

Canadian defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford is retiring from the NFL after eight seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Thursday.

Crawford was drafted by the Cowboys in the third round in 2012 and played 112 games with 79 starts for Dallas in his career.

The Winsdor, ON native split time between defensive end and defensive tackle, and recorded 194 tackles and 25 sacks.