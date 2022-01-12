1h ago
Canadian F1 legend Villeneuve plans to race in Daytona 500
Canadian Formula One legend Jacques Villeneuve announced Wednesday he plans make his return to racing by qualifying for the Daytona 500 next month.
TSN.ca Staff
Villeneuve, who has been test driving the No. 27 car for Team Hezeberg this week, said he also hopes to run more races this season.
The 50-year-old has previously raced four times in the NASCAR Cup Series, most recently in 2013. He has never finished higher than 21st in a Cup Series race.
Villeneuve, the 1997 Formula One World Champion, attempted to race in the 2008 Daytona 500, but failed to qualify.
The 2022 Daytona 500 is set to run on Feb. 20.