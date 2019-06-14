STUTTGART, Germany — Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime is off to the semifinals at the Stuttgart Open.

The No. 7 seed from Montreal outlasted German qualifer Dustin Brown 7-6 (3), 6-7 (2), 7-6 (2) in quarterfinal action on Friday at the ATP Tour 250 grass-court event.

The match lasted just over two hours 28 minutes.

The 170th-ranked Brown, who is best known for beating Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon in 2015, upset top-seeded Alexander Zverev on Thursday.

Auger-Aliassime, 18, won 83 per cent of his points on first serve, as compared to 69 per cent for Brown.

The Canadian will play the winner of a match between No. 6 seed Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., and Marton Fucsovics of Hungary in a semifinal on Saturday.

The other semifinal pits Matteo Berrettini of Italy against German Jan-Lennard Struff.

In doubles play, Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., has advanced to the semis. The Canadian and partner Rohan Bopanna of India will face Australians Nick Kyrgios and Matt Reid on Saturday.