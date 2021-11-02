The Canadian Football Hall of Fame announced on Tuesday that the ceremony to induct both the Classes of 2020 and 2021 is being moved to the spring due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The induction was initially scheduled to be part of the 108th Grey Cup festivities set for Hamilton next month.

“Moving the Hall of Fame induction to next spring will allow the Canadian football community to come together and celebrate the achievements of these incredible individuals,” Greg Dick, the Hall's interim executive director said in a statement. “The induction ceremony simply wouldn’t be the same without the inductees’ families and our wonderful fans by our sides to properly honour the tremendous achievements and lasting legacies of these gentlemen.”

Set for enshrinement as part of the Class of 2020 are offensive linemen Clyde Brock and Freddie Childress, as well as quarterbacks Henry Burris and Greg Vavra. Former Calgary Stampeders president and general manager, John Hufnagel, and longtime St. Mary's coach and athletic director Larry Uteck will be inducted in the Builder category.

The Class of 2021 was announced this past spring with wide receiver Nik Lewis, defensive backs Orlondo Steinhauer and Don Wilson, as well as defensive linemen Mike Walker and Will Johnson making up the Player category, while the legendary Marv Levy and former CFL commissioner Doug Mitchell will enter as Builders.

The Hall says a new date for the inductions, which are still set for Tim Hortons Field, will be announced in the new year.