The Canadian Football League has cancelled its 2020 season, CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie announced Monday.

“Our league governors decided today it is in the best long-term interests of the CFL to concentrate on the future,” Ambrosie said. “We are absolutely committed to 2021, to the future of our league and the pursuit of our vision of a bigger, stronger, more global CFL.”

The resolution to not play football this season ends a months-long process for the CFL and CFLPA that was at times acrimonious and included a request for financial aid to the federal government by the league due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor, the league learned last week that the federal government would be denying the league’s request for a $30 million interest-free loan that was to be directed towards playing a shortened six-game game regular season and playoffs. Of the total, $20 million was to be used to pay players, $8 million for a Winnipeg-based hub and $2 million for a contingency fund. The request also required the approval of Health Canada.

“Even with additional support, our owners and community-held teams would have had to endure significant financial losses to play in 2020,” Ambrosie said.

“Without it, the losses would be so large that they would really hamper our ability to bounce back strongly next year and beyond. The most important thing is the future of our league.”

The 2020 season was originally scheduled to begin in early June, with the 108th Grey Cup to be played on Sunday, Nov. 22. The league postponed the start of the season until at least September back in May due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.​

“I want to thank all of them. I also want to express our gratitude to all our fellow Canadians because their efforts flattened the pandemic’s curve to the extent that a 2020 season appeared feasible. Unfortunately, not all the necessary pieces came together,” Ambrosie added.

“Now the time has come to shift our focus to 2021 and beyond. We will be back. And we will use this time to ensure the CFL comes back stronger than ever.”

This will mark the first year since 1919 that the Grey Cup is not awarded.