The Canadian Football League's board of governors announced Tuesday that they have ratified a new collective bargaining agreement with the Canadian Football Players' Association.

The #CFL's Board of Governors has ratified a new collective bargaining agreement with the Canadian Football League Players’ Association.https://t.co/OXtYAkPHbH — CFL (@CFL) May 31, 2022

With the ratification of the agreement being the final step, the new CBA is now in effect.

The CFL Players' Association ratified the agreement with the league last week, with the preseason opening on Friday night. The seven-year agreement came two days after CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie unveiled the league's final offer to its players.

"We are pleased that players have now ratified a new collective bargaining agreement between the CFL and CFLPA," Ambrosie said in a statement at the time. "The CFL's board of governors will conduct its ratification vote shortly.

"We look forward to a successful season -- including pre-season games this weekend -- and a long and productive partnership with our players."

The CFLPA didn't provide overall voting results. Players on six of the nine CFL teams had to accept the deal for it be ratified, with the required margin being at least 50 per cent plus one of ballots in favour.