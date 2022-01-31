PGA Tour

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Pebble Beach Golf Links

Monterey Peninsula Golf Club

Spyglass Hill Golf Course

Canadians in the Field: Michael Gligic, Adam Hadwin, David Hearn, Mackenzie Hughes, Taylor Pendrith, Adam Svensson and Nick Taylor.

Best Canadian Finishes: Nick Taylor, win in 2020. Mike Weir, second in 2005 and 2009

Last week: Pendrith was the top Canadian at the Farmers Insurance Open with a tie for 16th at 11 under. Three shots further back was Taylor, who tied for 30th.

Stat of note: Hughes has the third-best scoring average on the PGA Tour at 69.518.

LPGA Tour

LPGA Drive On Championship

Crown Colony Golf & Country Club

Fort Myers, Fla.

Inaugural event

Canadians in the field: Brooke Henderson and Maude-Aimee Leblanc.

Last Week: Henderson finished at seven under, good for a tie for sixth at the Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio. That marked her second consecutive top-10 finish. Leblanc ended up one shot back of Henderson at six under and tied for eighth. It was Leblanc’s first start since the 2019 CP Women’s Open and the second top-10 finish of her career. She returned to the LPGA Tour this year after a brief retirement.

Stat of Note: Henderson’s top-10 finish was the 63rd of her career as an LPGA member.

Korn Ferry Tour

The Panama Championship

Panama Golf Club

Panama City, Panama

Canadians in the field: Stuart Macdonald

Last Week: Macdonald finished tied for 57th in his first start of the year. David Hearn also played but missed the cut.