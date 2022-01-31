1h ago
Canadian golf this week: PGA Tour heads to Pebble Beach
It's a busy week for Canadian golf with the PGA Tour's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, LPGA's Drive On Championship and the Korn Ferry Tour Panama Championship.
PGA Tour
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Pebble Beach Golf Links
Monterey Peninsula Golf Club
Spyglass Hill Golf Course
Canadians in the Field: Michael Gligic, Adam Hadwin, David Hearn, Mackenzie Hughes, Taylor Pendrith, Adam Svensson and Nick Taylor.
Best Canadian Finishes: Nick Taylor, win in 2020. Mike Weir, second in 2005 and 2009
Last week: Pendrith was the top Canadian at the Farmers Insurance Open with a tie for 16th at 11 under. Three shots further back was Taylor, who tied for 30th.
Stat of note: Hughes has the third-best scoring average on the PGA Tour at 69.518.
LPGA Tour
LPGA Drive On Championship
Crown Colony Golf & Country Club
Fort Myers, Fla.
Inaugural event
Canadians in the field: Brooke Henderson and Maude-Aimee Leblanc.
Last Week: Henderson finished at seven under, good for a tie for sixth at the Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio. That marked her second consecutive top-10 finish. Leblanc ended up one shot back of Henderson at six under and tied for eighth. It was Leblanc’s first start since the 2019 CP Women’s Open and the second top-10 finish of her career. She returned to the LPGA Tour this year after a brief retirement.
Stat of Note: Henderson’s top-10 finish was the 63rd of her career as an LPGA member.
Korn Ferry Tour
The Panama Championship
Panama Golf Club
Panama City, Panama
Canadians in the field: Stuart Macdonald
Last Week: Macdonald finished tied for 57th in his first start of the year. David Hearn also played but missed the cut.