Canadian golfer Graham DeLaet announced Monday he will be having a Radiofrequency Ablation procedure on his lower back this week aimer at alleviating chronic pain.

DeLaet last played at the Vivint Houston Open in November, withdrawing from the PGA Tour event after shooting 76 in his opening round. The Houston tournament was one of five events DeLaet played in after an eight-month layoff. He missed the cut the previous four tournaments.

"On Wednesday, I will be going in for a Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) procedure on my low back aimed at alleviating the chronic pain I've been dealing with the past few years. A lot of people have seen great results from RFAs. I am very hopeful that this will give me the day to day relief to enjoy more quality time with my family and friends. I'm also hopeful it will enable me to put in the time needed to practice again, and get back to the PGA Tour. It's definitely been a frustrating few years."

The 39-year-old missed nearly two years from 2017-2019 after a second back surgery and has been heavily limited since.

DeLaet, who first earned his PGA Tour card in 2010, finished a career-best eighth in the FedEx Cup standings in 2013.