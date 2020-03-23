According to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie, the Canadian Hockey League does not see a workable path forward to resume play anytime soon and the expectation is the 2020 playoffs will soon be cancelled.

If the CHL were to cancel the playoffs, it would mean the Memorial Cup, which was scheduled for late May in Kelowna, B.C. will not be awarded this season. It would be the first time in the 102-year history of the trophy that it wouldn't be presented to the national junior hockey champion.

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League was the first of the CHL's leagues to cancel their regular season on March 17, followed by the Western Hockey League and Ontario Hockey League.