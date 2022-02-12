BEIJING — Canada's Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier were in sixth place after the rhythm dance at the Beijing Olympics.

Skating to Elton John, and dressed in neon orange bodysuits, Gilles and Poirier, who are the reigning world bronze medallists, scored 83.52 points.

France's four-time world champions Gabriela Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron, who were runners-up to Canada's Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir four years ago in Pyeongchang, scored 90.83 to move into first place.

Russians Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov, the current world champions, scored 88.85 points to settle into second, while Americans Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue, who finished second at the 2021 world championships and fourth in Pyeongchang, were third on Saturday with 87.13 points

Canada's Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Nikolaj Soerensen, who used to compete for Denmark, scored 78.54 in their Olympic debut, good enough for eighth place.

Fournier Beaudry is from Montreal, while Soerensen was born in Copenhagen, but she was unable to receive Danish citizenship in time to compete at the 2018 Olympics, and Denmark released them the same year to compete for Canada.

A third Canadian pair, 21-year-old Marjorie Lajoie of Boucherville, Que. and 22-year-old Zachary Lagha of St-Hubert, Que., sit in 13th place.

Saturday's music featured everything from Donna Summer to Aretha Franklin to Tina Turner, Usher and Rihanna. The International Skating Union determines a rhythm theme for the short dance. In 2018, it was Latin music. Virtue and Moir skating to a medley of the Rolling Stones, the Eagles and Santana en route to a world-record score.

This season's theme requires teams to choose two rhythms from street dance — hip-hop, disco, swing, krump, popping, and funk — and jazz, reggae and blues.

The free dance is Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 12, 2022.