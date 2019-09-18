Canadian ice dancing Olympic champions Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir announced that they were 'stepping away' from competitive ice dancing in a video message posted to Twitter on Tuesday night.

The pair have been skating together for 22 years.

During their time together, the pair captured five Olympic medals including gold at the Pyeongchang Olympics in 2018 and the Vancouver Olympics in 2010. In addition, Moir and Virtue captured three World Championship titles,

Virtue, 30, and Moir 32 will make their retirement official at the completion of their current cross Canada 'Rock the Rink' tour than ends in St. John's, Newfoundland on November 23rd.