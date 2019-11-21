LIVERPOOL, England — Canadian international Janine Beckie scored to help defending champion Manchester City defeat Everton 4-1 in Continental League Cup play Thursday.

Beckie's goal came off a corner in the 36th minute. Hannah Cain equalized for the Toffees before Tessa Wullaert, Gemma Bonner and Lauren Hemp put City back in the lead.

City (3-1-0) is in a group with Birmingham City, Everton, Leicester City and Manchester United.

The top two teams in each of the four groups advance to the quarterfinals.

