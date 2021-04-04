Scianitti: David's goal against PSG 'biggest a Canadian has ever scored in Europe'

Canadian soccer star Jonathan David suffered an ankle sprain during Lille's win over PSG on Saturday and will likely miss the club's next match against Metz on Friday, according to TSN's Matthew Scianitti.

The 21-year-old from Ottawa scored the game's lone goal in the 20th minute before leaving with his ankle injury in the 35th minute.

Scianitti reports the swelling has come down, but will still most likely miss their next game and then be re-evaluated.

David is having a strong first season with Lille, scoring 10 goals in 31 appearances after he signed a five-year contract with the club in August.

With the Ligue 1 season winding down, Lille sits atop the table with 66 points, three points ahead of three-time defending champs PSG and four points ahead of Monaco.

PSG has won the French league title seven times in the last eight years. Lille last won in 2011.