Canadian soccer star and Lille forward Jonathan David is running and changing directions as he works his way back from an ankle injury, according to TSN's Matthew Scianitti.

.@TSN_Sports has learned Jonathan David is running, changing directions. Ankle is still swollen. But his mobility keeps improving. David needs to train with the team Wednesday and Thursday to continue to improve. Lille’s next game is next Friday vs Montpellier @TSNSoccer — Matthew Scianitti (@TSNScianitti) April 10, 2021

David's ankle is still swollen, per Scianitti, but his mobility contiues to improve. The next step is for David to train with the team Wednesday and Thursday to continue to improve.

David's club Lille reported last week he would miss several weeks after suffering a ruptured lateral ligament in his right ankle during Lille's win over PSG on Saturday.

Lille's next game is next Friday against Montpellier.

