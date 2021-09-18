CALGARY — Canada's Mario Deslauriers and Bardolina 2 posted two clear rounds Saturday to take the Queen Elizabeth II Cup Grand Prix at Spruce Meadows.

In a jump-off with Mexico's Carlos Hank Guerreiro and Australian Katie Laurie, Deslauriers and the 12-year-old mare didn't put a rail down and topped the leaderboard with a time of 53.05 seconds.

Deslauriers said Bardolina 2 can be difficult to ride, but she was on her game Saturday in Calgary.

"Today, she jumped incredible," Deslauriers said. "She was straight like an arrow and she jumped beautiful."

Deslauriers and Bardolina 2 were Canada's lone show jumping entry in the summer's Tokyo Olympics where the duo placed 22nd.

"She was very good I think in the medal round (there)," Deslauriers said. "She had two fences down that were very cheap, but overall she jumped super well.

"Before she came here, she had to do three weeks quarantine because I was over my limit when I came back from Europe.

"Really, I jumped her one time at home, she got in the truck and came here, so I think she's matured a lot. I can count on her. I don't need to practise so much any more."

Deslauriers, 56, is from Saint-Jean, Que., but lives in New York.

The North American is the last of three September tournaments totalling $5.6 million in prize money.

Spruce Meadows resumed hosting international show jumping events after a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 18, 2021.