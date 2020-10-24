Saturday's college football game between No. 2 Alabama and Tennessee featured a special Canadian connection, as a pair of wide receivers from the same hometown in Ontario went up against one another.

John Metchie III, who has had a breakout season, was dressed in Alabama's crimson and white uniform, while his fellow Brampton, Ontario, native, Josh Palmer, was decked out in Tennessee's orange and white uniform. The Canadians are well acquainted with one another, having developed a friendship since they played youth football in Brampton, they told TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor this week.

Metchie, Palmer take pride in being front-runners of new wave of Canadian football players Canadian NCAA receivers John Metchie and Josh Palmer, who are facing off against each other on Saturday, join Dave Naylor to discuss their roots in Brampton, Ontario and how they've known each other since they were little, if they stay in touch over the course of the season, how Brampton produces so much sporting talent, and what it's like being part of an unprecedented wave of Canadian football talent.

Metchie earned bragging on Saturday, as his squad ultimately triumphed over Palmer's 48-17 in the contest between the two Southeastern Conference schools. While both Canadians put up impressive performances, Metchie had the stronger game, leading Alabama in both catches (7) and yards (151). Palmer finished with 57 yards on four receptions and hauled in one of his team's touchdowns.

Following Saturday’s game, Metchie has now amassed 348 yards and three touchdowns along with 14 receptions. Palmer has 238 yards and three touchdowns to go along with 15 receptions.

Their win over Tennessee moved Alabama to a 5-0 record in the midst of their COVID-19 delayed season, while Tennessee's record dropped to 2-3.

Looking forward, Metchie, who has two more years of NCAA eligibility following this season, has a good opportunity to improve upon his breakout campaign, as Alabama's leading receiver entering Saturday, Jaylen Waddle, is out for the rest of the season after breaking his ankle against Tennessee. Waddle’s injury should result in Metchie being targeted a lot more.

Palmer, meanwhile, will look to strengthen his resume as he completes his final year of NCAA eligibility and looks ahead to a career that will likely see him playing professional football the following season.