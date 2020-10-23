ANTWERP, Belgium — Canada's Milos Raonic has withdrawn from the European Open because of an abdominal strain.

The No. 5 seed, from Thornhill, Ont., was scheduled to face No. 4 seed Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria in a quarterfinal at the ATP Tour 250 hard-court event on Friday.

Dimitrov was awarded a walkover win and will face No. 8 seed Alex de Minaur of Australia or American Marcos Giron in the semifinals.

South African qualifier Lloyd Harris faces France's Ugo Humbert and No. 3 seed Karen Khachanov of Russia meets Great Britain's Daniel Evans in the other quarterfinals.

Plagued by injuries throughout his career, Raonic was coming off a run to the semifinals last week at a tournament in St. Petersburg, Russia. He is ranked 19th in the world.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 23, 2020.