52m ago
Canadian LB Ogbongbemiga contracts COVID-19 after Tulsa protest
Canadian linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The Oklahoma State University player attended a rally in Oklahoma protesting racial injustice and police brutality.
The Canadian Press
Canadian linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
The Oklahoma State University player attended a rally in Oklahoma protesting racial injustice and police brutality after the death of George Floyd last week in Minneapolis.
Ogbongbemiga made the announcement on his Twitter account.
"After attending a protest in Tulsa AND being well protective of myself, I have tested positive for COVID-19," the Calgary resident tweeted. "Please, if you are going to protest, take care of yourself and stay safe."
The six-foot-one, 231-pound Ogbongbemiga was a defensive captain last season for the Cowboys. He had 105 tackles — 15.5 for a loss — five sacks, an interception, a forced fumble and fumble recovery as a junior, capturing the Leslie O'Neal awards as the team's defensive MVP.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 3, 2020.