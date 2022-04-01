Canadian swimmer Hayden re-retires after solid performance at Tokyo Games

Canadian Olympic swimmer Brent Hayden has retired — again.

Swimming Canada made the announcement this morning.

Hayden won bronze in the men's 100-metre freestyle at the 2012 London Olympics.

The Mission, B.C. swimmer also won the world championship in the same discipline in 2007.

Hayden retired in 2012 but then returned after a seven-year absence, announcing his comeback in September 2019.

The oldest Olympic swimmer in Canadian history at age 37, Hayden helped Canada to a fourth-place finish in the men’s 4x100-metre freestyle relay last summer at the Tokyo Games.

Hayden helped the team set a Canadian record of 3:10.82.

His leadoff leg of 47.99 made him the oldest to ever swim under 48 seconds.

He also finished ninth in the men’s 50-metre freestyle, the top result among Canadian men.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 1, 2022.