In light of city of Toronto mayor John Tory's announcement that all city-led events would be postponed or cancelled until at least June 30, The Canadian Open issued a statement Tuesday night saying they are assessing the developments and will make an announcement next week.

"Today, the city of Toronto made the decision to cancel all permits and access to city services for events through June 30 due to ongoing developments with COVID-19.

We appreciate the factors that led to this decision, in particular that all city resources are being directed to support our communities during this unprecedented health crisis. The health and safety of everyone who supports the RBC Canadian Open -- and our community as a whole -- will always come first, and we respect the city's decision.

Together with the PGA TOUR, we are assessing this recent development along with other challenges posed by COVID-19 to determine the best course of action for the RBC Canadian Open. We will make further announcements in the coming week."