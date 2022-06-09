39m ago
Hughes in the mix after strong opening round at Canadian Open
TSN.ca Staff
Hughes happy with his opening round, enjoyed playing in all-Canadian grouping
Mackenzie Hughes is in contention at the RBC Canadian Open.
The native of Hamilton, Ont., is currently the top Canadian in Round 1 of the only PGA Tour stop north of the border after shooting an impressive 4-under 66 Thursday at St. George's Golf & Country Club in Toronto.
Starting on the back nine, Hughes, 31, was one of the first to tee off, scoring an eagle on the Par 5 11th hole. He would add birdies on the second, sixth and ninth holes, as well as a lone bogey on hole four.
Hughes was just two strokes behind Matt Fitzpatrick (6-under) of England at the conclusion of his round.
Adam Hadwin of Moose Jaw, Sask., also put together a strong opening round on Thursday. The 34-year-old scored four birdies and three bogeys for a 1-under 69.
Winnipeg's Nick Taylor bogeyed two of his last three holes to finish with an even-par 70.
Listowel's Corey Conners, who had the best betting odds among Canadians to win the tournament heading into the Canadian Open, shot a 1-over 71 after a four-bogey performance.
Mike Weir of Sarnia shot a 2-over 72.
Pat Fletcher was last Canadian to win this tournament 68 years ago.