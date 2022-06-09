Hughes in the mix after strong opening round at Canadian Open

Hughes happy with his opening round, enjoyed playing in all-Canadian grouping

Mackenzie Hughes is in contention at the RBC Canadian Open.

The native of Hamilton, Ont., is currently the top Canadian in Round 1 of the only PGA Tour stop north of the border after shooting an impressive 4-under 66 Thursday at St. George's Golf & Country Club in Toronto.

Starting on the back nine, Hughes, 31, was one of the first to tee off, scoring an eagle on the Par 5 11th hole. He would add birdies on the second, sixth and ninth holes, as well as a lone bogey on hole four.

Hughes was just two strokes behind Matt Fitzpatrick (6-under) of England at the conclusion of his round.

T4 and 4-under.@MacHughesGolf sticking it close in his home country 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/EPnpSeb1pM — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 9, 2022

Adam Hadwin of Moose Jaw, Sask., also put together a strong opening round on Thursday. The 34-year-old scored four birdies and three bogeys for a 1-under 69.

Winnipeg's Nick Taylor bogeyed two of his last three holes to finish with an even-par 70.

Listowel's Corey Conners, who had the best betting odds among Canadians to win the tournament heading into the Canadian Open, shot a 1-over 71 after a four-bogey performance.

Mike Weir of Sarnia shot a 2-over 72.

Pat Fletcher was last Canadian to win this tournament 68 years ago.