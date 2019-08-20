44m ago
Polansky advances at US Open qualifying
Canada's Peter Polansky advanced to the second round of U.S. Open qualifiers on Tuesday, winning his first match 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 against Brazil's Rogerio Dutra Silva.
The Canadian Press
Canada's Polansky defeats Dutra Silva to advance in US Open qualifying
NEW YORK — Canada's Peter Polansky advanced to the second round of U.S. Open qualifiers on Tuesday, winning his first match 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 against Brazil's Rogerio Dutra Silva.
The Thornhill, Ont., player saved 4-of-7 break points and converted 4 of 12 to take the match in two hours 15 minutes.
Polansky came into the week ranked No. 192. Dutra Silva is No. 200.
Polansky was one of three Canadians playing first-round qualifiers Tuesday.
On the women's side, Montreal's Francoise Abanda fell 4-6, 2-6 to American Sachia Vickery while Toronto's Katherine Sebov lost her opener in straight sets to Lara Arruabarrena-Vecino.
Polansky will play No. 190 Sumit Nagal of India on Wednesday.