1h ago
Canadian RB Brown has two TDs for Illinois
TSN.ca Staff
Canadian running back Chase Brown rushed for 110 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries for the Illinois Fighting Illini against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
The London, ON native helped paced Illinois' attack as they beat Nebraska in their Big 10 meeting.
Brown is coming off a 131-yard performance against Rutgers last week.