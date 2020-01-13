Hubbard announces his return to Oklahoma State, will not declare for NFL Draft

Canadian star running back Chuba Hubbard will return to Oklahoma State University next season instead of entering the 2020 NFL draft.

The 20-year-old native of Sherwood Park, Alta., made the announcement in a video on his verified Twitter account.

Life is good 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/EIIpkJoAgl — Chuba Hubbard (@Hubbard_RMN) January 13, 2020

Hubbard, the NCAA's rushing leader this past season with 2,094 yards, has two years of eligibility remaining at Oklahoma State.

He was a finalist for the Doak Walker Award, presented to the NCAA's top running back, and was named an All-American and the Big 12's offensive player of the year.

Hubbard averaged just over 161 yards rushing per game and finished with 21 touchdowns in 2019 for Oklahoma State, which finished its season with a loss to Texas A&M in the Texas Bowl.

All underclassmen face a Jan. 20 deadline to declare their intentions for the NFL draft in late April.

Oklahoma State is projected to be a Big 12 title contender next season. Top receiver Tylan Wallace announced last month he also will remain at Oklahoma State instead of entering the NFL draft.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 13, 2020.