STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) -- Charlie Brewer completed 13 of 17 passes for 312 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score and Baylor extended its school-record winning streak to nine games.

JaMycal Hasty rushed for 139 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries and had 66 yards on three receptions for Baylor (7-0, 4-0 Big 12).

Josh Fleeks added three receptions for 126 yards and a touchdown, and the Bears had 536 yards of total offence.

Chuba Hubbard, the nation's leading rusher, ran for 171 yards and two touchdowns on 32 carries for Oklahoma State (4-3, 1-3 Big 12).

