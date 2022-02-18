BEIJING — Eric Radford remembers marvelling at how China's Zhao Hongbo captured Olympic pairs gold with his wife Shen Xue back at the 2010 Games — at age 36.

Radford was just 25 at the time.

"I remember thinking 'That is crazy,'" Radford said.

Now who's the crazy one?

Radford, now 37 and with hair more salt than pepper, was back on Olympic ice on Friday, finishing 12th in the pairs short program with partner Vanessa James, 34, at the Beijing Games.

Certainly neither veteran skater saw another Olympics in their future, and moments after their skate, someone asked them what they would have said had this possibility been raised a year or two ago.

"You are insane," Radford said with a laugh.

"You must be joking," James added. "And here we are!"

Sui Wenjing and Han Cong of China are the leaders heading into Saturday's free program with score of 84.41. Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov are second (84.25), while Russian teammates Anastasia Mishina and Aleksandr Galliamov are third (82.76).

Skating to "Shiny Happy People," James and Radford scored 63.03 points, but lost marks when James doubled their side-by-side triple toe loops, a jump she said she's been landing perfectly in practice in Beijing.

Canadian teammates Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro scored 62.51, but took a frightening tumble on the throw triple loop.

Radford, who won two world titles with Meagan Duhamel, came out of retirement last spring to skate with James as they did a few turns around the ice together while on the set of "Battle of the Blades." She'd previously competed for France with Morgan Cipres and was fifth at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, where Radford won pairs bronze with Duhamel, and gold in the team event.

"When I got to Pyeongchang, and I was 33, I already thought 'I’m way too old to be doing this,'" Radford said. "And to be here at 37, it actually kind of makes me laugh. But at the same time, I feel so proud of us and proud that we had the courage to apply ourselves, and put ourselves through the gruelling training it takes to be here.

"And to kind of, prove to ourselves that we could do something that I don't think we could have imagined even one year ago," he added.

The tough training wasn't their only challenge. The two contracted COVID-19 just before Christmas, and spent 10 days in isolation. Radford said he stayed fit by doing burpees in his apartment for the entire four minutes of their free program.

Competing at the Canadian championships just days after getting out of isolation, they withdrew after the short program, but were still named to the team based on previous season results. The decision didn't sit well with some.

They announced their partnership last April, calling it a once in a lifetime opportunity. More than about medals, they wanted to push the boundaries of what was possible.

"I think that we can make an impact and motivate upcoming generations to change your way of thinking," James said. "There's no age limit for success. And it's our choice, and it's our definition of success.''

They were asked if skating hurts more now than when they were younger.

"Definitely. Recovery is longer," said James. "(But) I think we're both in the best shape we've ever been in, especially after so many years off. And I think we can be very proud and yeah, we have no regrets. This journey has been incredible.

"We've learned a lot from each other for the future, whether it be together in pairs, or in coaching pairs together. I think it's been a very, very beautiful experience."

It was rough night for Moore-Towers and Marinaro, who crashed on their throw to score 62.51 for an otherwise near-flawless program to "Hold on Tight" by Forest Blakk.

"I hit my toe pick, ended up on my face, ended up on my face in the centre of Olympic ice," Marinaro said.

When done properly, he throws her through the air, where she spins gracefully three times before landing. But he tripped at the moment of launch, and they both wound up on their stomachs on the ice.

"Last time we did that was six or seven years ago, and I don't think it's happened since then," Marinaro said.

Moore-Towers, from St. Catharines, Ont., and Marinaro, from Sarnia, Ont., were sixth at last world's championships and were hoping to crack the top-six in Beijing.

Some 30 Canadian athletes, including members of Canada's newly minted women's hockey gold medallists, were at Capital Indoor Stadium to cheer on the skaters.

"It's the best feeling ever to look up and see that kind of sea of red and hear everybody cheering you on," said Radford, who grew up in Balmertown, Ont. "And I see a lot of familiar faces that have supported me through all of my Olympic careers.

"And with the lack of a Canada House here (a traditional Olympic gathering place hosted by the Canadian Olympic Committee), and the dynamic that you normally have with your parents and friends being here to cheer you on, it really means a lot to have like that support come from our fellow Canadians."

Keegan Messing, who'd arrived a week late in Beijing after testing positive for COVID, hoisted a huge Canadian flag. He sprinted up and down the stands with it as Moore-Towers and Marinaro skated to the boards in disappointment after their skate.

The pairs event caps the figure skating competition in Beijing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2022.