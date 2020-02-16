CALGARY — Snowboarder Laurie Blouin won World Cup slopestyle gold on Sunday at Canada Olympic Park while Canadian teammate Liam Brearley took the bronze in the men's final.

Blouin scored 78.31 points on her first run. Even though she had already clinched top spot, she didn't hold back on her second trip down the hill and earned 79.56 points from the judges.

With one race to go this season, Blouin, from Quebec City, was second in the slopestyle standings with 2,200 points. She was 400 points behind Britain's Katie Ormerod, who finished third on Sunday with 68.71 points.

Norway's Silje Norendal had a 75.68-point run on her first trip down the hill to finish in second place. Toronto's Sommer Gendron was sixth (63.46) and Brooke Voight of Fort McMurray, Alta., was seventh (59.11).

Brearley, a 16-year-old from Gravenhurst, Ont., scored 76.53 in his first run before taking a hard fall after completing the last jump on his second attempt. His best score held up to give him bronze behind New Zealand's Tiarn Collins (80.50) and World Cup leader Ruki Tobita of Japan, who was second with 79.53.

Tyler Nicholson of North Bay, Ont., finished in eighth place with 63.43 points. Jadyn Chomlack of Pemberton, B.C., was 10th (58.71), Calgary's Carter Jarvis was 11th (55.23) and Darcy Sharpe of Whistler, B.C., was 12th (53.05).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 16, 2020.