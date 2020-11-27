In this week's Canadian Stock Watch, Ajou Ajou and No. 3 Clemson return to play following the postponement of their game last week, and the first installment of the College Football Playoff rankings are in the books.

Pittsburgh (5-4) vs. No. 3 Clemson (7-1), Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT on TSN2: Third-ranked Clemson returns to action this week after their game last week against Florida State was cancelled following the teams' medical personnel decision to mutually agree on not moving forward with the game due to circumstances surrounding COVID-19. Star quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who missed the Tigers’ last two games following his positive COVID-19 test, was scheduled to play against FSU but will instead make his highly anticipated return against Pittsburgh. It’s been a good week for Clemson, who jumped up one spot from its No. 4 ranking in the Associated Press’ weekly poll to the No. 3 spot in the first installment of the College Football Playoff rankings that were released this week. The selection committee vaulted the Tigers over unbeaten No. 4 Ohio State.

Canadian to Watch: WR Ajou Ajou (Brooks, Alta.) - The true freshman has failed to record a reception since his highlight-reel touchdown against Georgia Tech in mid-October. With Lawrence back in the saddle and Clemson sitting as a greater than three touchdowns favourite against Pittsburgh, perhaps Ajou remerges on Saturday.

--

No. 22 Auburn (5-2) vs. No. 1 Alabama (7-0), Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT on CBS: After blowing out Kentucky 63-3 last week, No. 1 ranked Alabama meets their in-state rival, No. 22 Auburn, on Saturday in the latest installment of the Iron Bowl. The head man in charge for the Crimson Tide will not be on the sideline Saturday, as head coach Nick Saban will not coach the team after testing positive for COVID-19 for a second time this season. Alabama (46-37-1) leads the all-time series in which the two teams have met annually since 1948. The Tide will look to exact revenge after dropping last year’s contest.

Canadian to Watch: WR John Metchie III (Brampton, Ont.) – Metchie, who has had a breakout season, hasn’t been productive in Alabama’s last two outings. The sophomore caught just one pass for 18 yards in Alabama’s blowout win last week against Kentucky, and he had just 18 yards and three receptions the week prior in another lopsided win against Mississippi State.

COVID-19 continues to dominate the headlines in college football COVID-19 continues to dominate the headlines in college football, with Alabama head coach Nick Saban the latest to test positive for the coronavirus. With the first CFP rankings released, TSN's Dave Naylor and Farhan Lalji discuss the latest news in the NCAA and the continued impact of the pandemic.

--

Penn State (0-5) vs. Michigan (2-3), Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT on TSN1: It’s been a tough season for both of these well-known schools, even more so for Penn State who is still without a win. Adding fuel to the fire are rumours surrounding each school’s respective coaches. Despite being winless, there’s speculation that USC is interested in prying away James Franklin from Penn State; while many observers wonder if this season might be the final one for Jim Harbaugh, who’s had an up-and-down run at Michigan. Despite how they’ve fared this season, these two schools still hold name power when it comes to recruiting and, as such, there will be no shortage of impressive athletes on the field on Saturday.

Canadian(s) to Watch: LB Jesse Luketa (Ottawa), S Jonathan Sutherland (Ottawa), and WR Malick Meiga (Saint Jerome, Que.). Luketa is currently Penn State’s third-leading tackler (31) this season.

--

Other Canadians to watch: Illinois Running back Chase Brown (London, Ont.), who has put up back-to-back 100-yard outings, takes on No. 4 Ohio State on Saturday. Look out for his brother, safety Sydney Brown, when Illinois is on defence. Running back Chuba Hubbard (Sherwood Park, Alta.) will look to improving on his disappointing 2020 numbers as his No. 23 Oklahoma State squad hosts Texas Tech on Saturday. Fellow Alberta native, Amen Ogbongbemiga, is OK State’s leading tackler this season. Quarter Kurtis Rourke (Oakville, Ont.) gets his third opportunity at leading Ohio this season as they battle Bowling Green on Saturday. Wide receiver Terrell Jana (Vancouver) continues to play out his final NCAA season as his Virginia squad takes on Florida State.

Florida, Texas A&M fighting for spot in CFP, Alabama tops rankings No. 6 Florida and No. 5 Texas A&M need a great end to their seasons as they hope to take a CFP spot away from Ohio State, Clemson, Notre Dame or Alabama.

--

Other Games On TSN:

- No. 13 Iowa State (6-2) vs. No. 17 Texas (5-2) – Friday at noon ET / 9 a.m. PT on TSN5

- Central Florida (5-3) vs. South Florida (1-7) – Friday at 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 PT on TSN1 and TSN4

- No. 2 Notre Dame (8-0) vs. No. 19 North Carolina (6-2) – Friday at 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 PT on TSN5

- No. 15 Oregon (3-0) vs. Oregon State (1-2) – Friday at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on TSN1 and TSN4

- Maryland (2-1) vs. No. 12 Indiana (4-1) – Saturday at noon ET / 9 a.m. PT on TSN3

- Vanderbilt (0-7) vs. Missouri (3-3) – Saturday at noon ET / 9 a.m. PT on TSN4

- North Carolina State (6-3) vs. Syracuse (1-8) – Saturday at noon ET / 9 a.m. PT on TSN5

- Kentucky (3-5) vs. No. 6 Florida (6-1) – Saturday at noon ET / 9 a.m. PT on TSN2

Colorado (2-0) vs. No. 18 USC (3-0) – Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET / noon PT on TSN1

- No. 8 Northwestern (5-0) vs. Michigan State (1-3) – Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET / noon PT on TSN3

- Mississippi State (2-5) vs. Ole Miss (3-4) – Saturday at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT on TSN4

- Louisville (3-6) vs. Boston College (5-4) – Saturday at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT on TSN5

- LSU (3-3) vs. No. 5 Texas A&M (5-1) – Saturday at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT on TSN2