Canadian Stock Watch: Keeping up with the top Canadians in NCAA basketball

Welcome to TSN’s NCAA basketball edition of Canadian Stock Watch where we keep a weekly tab on some of the top Canadian players in men’s and women’s NCAA hoops during this year’s COVID-19 pandemic season.

Andrew Nembhard – Junior, G, No. 1 Gonzaga (14-0), Aurora, Ont.

Stats last week: 4 Pts, 2 Reb, 4 Ast vs. Pepperdine(W), 4 Pts 1 Reb 1 Ast vs. Saint Mary’s(W)

Season averages: 9.1 Pts, 2.9 Reb, 4.2 Ast

Next up: Saturday vs. Pacific

Chris Duarte – Senior, G, No. 21 Oregon (9-2), Montreal

Stats last week: *Oregon did not play any games due to COVID-19 pause

Season averages: 18.4 Pts, 4.6 Reb, 2.2 Ast

Next up: Saturday vs. Oregon State

Eugene Omoruyi – Redshirt senior, F, No. 21 Oregon (9-2), Rexdale, Ont.

Stats last week: *Oregon did not play any games due to COVID-19 protocols

Season averages: 16.9 Pts, 4.6 Reb, 2.3 Ast

Next up: Saturday vs. Oregon State

AJ Lawson – Junior, G, South Carolina (3-4), Toronto

Stats last week: 5 Pts, 2 Reb, 1 Ast vs. No. 19 Missouri(L), 22 Pts, 5 Rebs, 5 Ast vs. LSU(L)

Season averages: 18.5 Pts, 3.8 Reb, 2.2 Ast

Next up: Saturday vs. Auburn

Marcus Carr – Redshirt junior, G, No. 17 Minnesota (11-4), Toronto

Stats last week: 17 Pts, 5 Reb 6 Ast vs. No. 7 Michigan(W)

Season averages: 20.6 Pts, 3.9 Reb, 5.5 Ast

Next up: Saturday vs. Maryland

Jahvon Blair – Senior, G, Georgetown (3-8), Brampton, Ont.

Stats last week: *Georgetown did not play any games due to COVID-19 pause

Season averages: 18.0 Pts, 4.5 Reb, 3.8 Ast

Next up: Tuesday vs. Xavier

Notable performances

St. Catharines, Ont.’s Abu Kigab, Boise State, 21 Pts, 3 Reb & 4 Ast vs. Wyoming

Brampton, Ont.’s Keshaun Saunders, Toledo, 20 Pts, 5 Reb, 4 Ast vs. Eastern Michigan

Montreal’s Bennedict Mathurin, Arizona, 31 Pts & 8 Reb vs. Oregon State

Vancouver’s Fardaws Aimaq, Utah Valley, 29 Pts & 14 Reb vs. Seattle

Hamilton, Ont.’s Tafari Simms, Milwaukee, 24 Pts & 8 Reb vs. Fort Wayne

Hailey Brown – Senior, F, No. 11 Michigan (10-0), Hamilton, Ont.

Stats last week: 3 Pts, 4 Reb, 1 Ast vs. Wisconsin(W)

Season averages: 9.1 Pts, 4.5 Reb, 1.3 Ast

Next up: Thursday vs. Ohio State, Sunday vs. Purdue

Shaina Pellington – Redshirt junior, G, No. 10 Arizona (10-2), Pickering, Ont.

Stats last week: 3 Pts, 2 Reb, vs. Oregon(W), 2 Pts, 1 Reb vs. Oregon State(W)

Season averages: 6.4 Pts, 1.8 Reb, 0.7 Ast

Next up: Friday vs. Utah, Sunday vs. Colorado

Aaliyah Edwards – Freshman, F, No. 3 UConn (8-0), Kingston, Ont.

Stats last week: 8 Pts 3 Reb vs. Butler(W)

Season averages: 10.2 Pts, 4.7 Reb, 0.3 Ast

Next up: Thursday vs. No. 25 Tennessee

Laeticia Amihere – Sophomore, F, No. 4 South Carolina (9-1), Mississauga, Ont.

Stats last week: 11 Pts, 8 Reb, 1 Ast vs. Vanderbilt(W), 6 Pts, 1 Reb, 2 Ast vs. No. 15 Arkansas

Season averages: 7.8 Pts, 5.9 Reb, 1.4 Ast

Next up: Thursday vs. No. 22 Georgia, Sunday vs. LSU

Merissah Russell – Freshman, G, No. 1 Louisville (12-0), Ottawa

Stats last week: 2 Pts, 3 Reb, vs. Boston College(W), 3 Reb, vs. Florida State(W),

Season averages: 3.1 Pts, 2.9 Reb, 0.6 Ast

Next up: Thursday vs. No. 23 Syracuse, Sunday vs. Wake Forest

Alyssa Jerome – Senior, F, No. 5 Stanford (11-1), Toronto

Stats last week: 2 Reb, 1 Ast, vs. Utah(W)

Season averages: 1.2 Pts, 1.1 Reb, 0.6 Ast

Next up: Friday vs. No. 6 UCLA, Saturday vs. USC

Notable performances

Hamilton, Ont.’s Hanna Hall, Buffalo, 17 Pts & 5 Ast vs. Bowling Green

Pickering, Ont.’s Keishana Washington, Drexel, 16 Pts, 6 Reb & 4 Ast vs. La Salle

Kingston, Ont.’s Raphaela Toussaint, Rider, 19 Pts, 11 Reb, 1 Ast vs. Saint Peter’s