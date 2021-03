Canadian Stock Watch: Keeping up with the top Canadians in NCAA basketball

TSN’s weekly Canadian Stock Watch keeps you up to date with the top Canadian men’s and women’s performers in NCAA hoops during this year’s COVID-19 pandemic season.

Andrew Nembhard – Junior, G, No. 1 Gonzaga (24-0), Aurora, Ont.

Recent stats: 5 Pts, 3 Reb, 2 Ast vs. Loyola Marymount (W), 4 Pts, 7 Ast vs. Santa Clara (W)

Season averages: 9.0 Pts, 2.4 Reb, 4.4 Ast

Next up: West Coast Conference Tournament semifinal

*Gonzaga finished its regular-season campaign with an unbeaten record

Chris Duarte – Senior, G, Oregon (17-5), Montreal

Recent stats: 22 Pts, 7 Reb, 2 Ast vs. Arizona (W), 17 Pts, 3 Reb, 1 Ast vs. California (W), 24 Pts, 3 Reb, 1 Ast vs. Stanford (W)

Season averages: 17.4 Pts, 4.9 Reb, 2.3 Ast

Next up: Wednesday vs. UCLA, Sunday vs. Oregon State

Eugene Omoruyi – Redshirt senior, F, Oregon (17-5), Rexdale, Ont.

Recent stats: 21 Pts, 5 Reb vs. Arizona (W), 21 Pts, 3 Reb, 1 Ast vs. California (W), 12 Pts, 10 Reb, 4 Ast vs. Stanford (W)

Season averages: 17.0 Pts, 5.4 Reb, 2.0 Ast

Next up: Wednesday vs. UCLA, Sunday vs. Oregon State

AJ Lawson – Junior, G, South Carolina (6-13), Toronto

Recent stats: 18 Pts, 3 Reb vs. No. 12 Arkansas (L), 11 Pts, 4 Reb, 1 Ast vs. Georgia (W), 10 Pts, 2 Reb, 2 Ast vs. Mississippi State (L)

Season averages: 17.4 Pts, 4.2 Reb, 1.4 Ast

Next up: Saturday vs. Kentucky

Marcus Carr – Redshirt junior, G, Minnesota (13-12), Toronto

Recent stats: 41 Pts, 4 Reb, 3 Ast vs. Nebraska (L), 21 Pts, 3 Reb, 7 Ast vs. Northwestern (L)

Season averages: 20.0 Pts, 3.9 Reb, 5.0 Ast

Next up: Wednesday vs. Penn State, Saturday vs. Rutgers

Joshua Primo – Freshman, G, No. 6 Alabama (20-6), Toronto

Recent stats: 2 Pts, 3 Reb vs. Auburn (W), 2 Pts, 2 Reb vs. Mississippi State (W), 7 Pts, 3 Reb, 1 Ast vs. No. 20 Arkansas (L)

Season averages: 8.3 Pts, 3.3 Reb, 0.9 Ast

Next up: Saturday vs. Georgia

Quincy Guerrier – Sophomore, F, Syracuse (13-7), Montreal

Recent stats: 13 Pts, 4 Reb, vs. Georgia Tech (L), 18 Pts, 4 Reb vs. North Carolina (W)

Season averages: 14.8 Pts, 8.9 Reb, 0.9 Ast

Next up: Wednesday vs. Clemson

Hailey Brown – Senior, F, No. 12 Michigan (13-3), Hamilton, Ont.

Recent stats: 9 Pts, 1 Reb vs. Iowa (L)

Season averages: 8.2 Pts, 4.3 Reb, 1.2 Ast

Next up: Thursday vs. No. 8 Maryland, Saturday vs. Northwestern

Shaina Pellington – Redshirt junior, G, No. 11 Arizona (15-4), Pickering, Ont.

Recent Stats: 2 Reb vs. Arizona State (L)

Season averages: 5.8 Pts, 1.8 Reb, 0.8 Ast

Next up: Thursday vs. TBD – Pac-12 Tournament

Aaliyah Edwards – Freshman, F, No. 1 UConn (21-1), Kingston, Ont.

Recent stats: 16 Pts, 8 Reb, 1 Ast vs. Marquette (W), 24 Pts, 14 Reb vs. Butler (W), 9 Pts, 6 Rebs vs. Creighton (W)

Season averages: 10.7 Pts, 5.3 Reb, 0.6 Ast

Next up: Saturday vs. TBD – Big East Tournament

*Edwards was named Big East Freshman of the Week on Tuesday

Laeticia Amihere – Sophomore, F, No. 7 South Carolina (19-4), Mississauga, Ont.

Recent stats: 1 Reb vs. No. 3 Texas A&M (L), 8 Pts, 3 Reb, 1 Ast vs. Ole Miss (W)

Season averages: 6.5 Pts, 5.2 Reb, 1.0 Ast

Next up: Friday vs. TBD – SEC Tournament