Canadian Stock Watch: The 411 on the top Canadians in NCAA basketball

Welcome to the NCAA basketball edition of Canadian Stock Watch where, just like TSN’s NCAA weekly football installment, we will keep a weekly tab on the top Canadian players in men’s and women’s NCAA hoops during this year’s COVID-19 pandemic season.

Andrew Nembhard – Junior, G, No. 1 Gonzaga (12-0), Aurora, Ont.

Nembhard is perhaps the most high-profile Canadian currently playing in the NCAA, as he’s a member of well-known Gonzaga University, which has been ranked as the Associated Press’ top team in college basketball since the publication put out its pre-season rankings. Nembhard, who transferred to Gonzaga ahead of this season, has been in the limelight since he began his college career with Florida in 2018. He’s currently serving in a reserve role for the Bulldogs.

Stats last week: 12 Pts, 3 Rebs, 2 Ast vs. BYU, 10 Pts 1 Reb 5 Ast vs. Portland

Season averages: 10.0 Pts, 3.1 Rebs, 4.5 Ast

Next up: Thursday vs. Pepperdine, Saturday vs. Saint Mary’s

Chris Duarte – Senior, G, No. 22 Oregon (9-2), Montreal

Duarte, who is in the midst of his second season at Oregon, is coming off a pair of strong performances for the Ducks last week but the team ultimately came away with just one win. The Montreal-born Duarte spent two seasons at the junior college level with Northwest Florida State before joining the Ducks. He currently leads Oregon in points, steals and blocks.

Stats last week: 27 Pts, 6 Rebs 1 Ast vs. Colorado, 25 Pts 3 Reb, 2 Ast vs. Utah

Season averages: 18.4 Pts, 4.7 Rebs, 2.1 Ast

Next up: Thursday vs. Arizona State, Saturday vs. Arizona

Eugene Omoruyi – Redshirt senior, F, No. 22 Oregon (9-2), Rexdale, Ont.

Omoruyi spent the first three years of his career with Rutgers before transferring to Oregon. He’s Oregon’s second-leading scorer behind Duarte.

Stats last week: 18 Pts, 6 Rebs 1 Ast vs. Colorado, 0 Pts 1 Reb, 4 Ast vs. Utah

Season averages: 16.9 Pts, 4.5 Rebs, 2.3 Ast

Next up: Thursday vs. Arizona State, Saturday vs. Arizona

AJ Lawson – Junior, G, South Carolina (3-2), Toronto

Lawson, who has averaged double-digit scoring in his two previous seasons, leads the Gamecocks in scoring. He is coming off a dominant performance in South Carolina’s blowout win over Texas A&M last week. The Gamecocks have been hit hard by COVID-19, as they’ve been unable to play in seven of their previously scheduled games over the course of the last month.

Stats last week: 30 Pts, 5 Rebs 2 Ast vs. Texas A&M

Season averages: 17.8 Pts, 3.6 Rebs, 1.6 Ast

Next up: Saturday vs. LSU

Marcus Carr – Redshirt junior, G, No. 23 Minnesota (10-4), Toronto

Carr is in his second season with Minnesota. He leads the Golden Gophers in scoring this season with more than 20 points per game, and is also the school’s top man in assists and steals. Before landing in Minnesota, Carr spent his freshman season with Pittsburgh.

Stats last week: 14 Pts, 1 Rebs 2 Ast vs. Michigan, 13 Pts, 4 Reb 4 Ast vs. Iowa

Season averages: 20.9 Pts, 3.9 Rebs, 5.5 Ast

Next up: Saturday vs. No. 7 Michigan

Jahvon Blair – Senior, G, Georgetown (3-8), Brampton, Ont.

Blair has spent his entire NCAA career with Georgetown and has served as a starter for the school the past two seasons. After recording double-digit scoring for the first time last season, Blair has upped his game this season and is leading the Hoyas in scoring with nearly 20 points while also leading the team in assists.

Stats last week: 11 Pts, 8 Rebs 2 Ast vs. Butler, 12 Pts, 9 Reb vs. Syracuse

Season averages: 18.0 Pts, 4.5 Rebs, 3.8 Ast

Next up: Wednesday vs. DePaul, Saturday vs. Providence

Hailey Brown – Senior, F, No. 13 Michigan (9-0), Hamilton, Ont.

Brown has served as a starter for Michigan since her freshman season. Her scoring total this season is the best of her career.

Stats last week: 8 Pts 5 Rebs vs. Nebraska, 8 Pts, 3 Reb vs. Illinois

Season averages: 9.8 Pts, 4.6 Rebs, 1.3 Ast

Next up: Thursday vs. Wisconsin

Shaina Pellington – Redshirt junior, G, No. 11 Arizona (8-2), Pickering, Ont.

Pellington spent the first two seasons of her career at Oklahoma before transferring to Arizona. She has mostly served as a reserve this season.

Stats last week: 8 Pts 1 Reb, 1 Ast vs. Washington State

Season averages: 7.2 Pts, 1.8 Rebs, 0.8 Ast

Next up: Thursday vs. No. 10 Oregon, Sunday vs. Oregon State

Aaliyah Edwards – Freshman, F, No. 4 UConn (7-0), Kingston, Ont.

Edwards has shined for UConn this season in what is just her first year in in the NCAA. Despite coming off the bench, Edwards has been an extremely impactful player for the Huskies.

Stats last week: 20 Pts 7 Reb vs. Providence

Season averages: 7.2 Pts, 1.8 Rebs, 0.8 Ast

Next up: All of UConn’s games this week have been postponed. They are scheduled to return to action next Tuesday against Butler.

Laeticia Amihere – Sophomore, F, No. 5 South Carolina (8-1), Mississauga, Ont.

Amihere has made noticeable strides in her second NCAA season, upping her stats across the board.

Stats last week: 3 Pts 5 Reb vs. Alabama, 10 Pts, 4 Rebs, 1 Ast vs. Kentucky

Season averages: 7.7 Pts, 6.2 Rebs, 1.3 Ast

Next up: Thursday vs. No. 10 Oregon, Sunday vs. Vanderbilt