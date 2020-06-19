ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Canadian golfer Taylor Pendrith is tied for eighth heading into the fourth and final round of the Korn Ferry Tour's King & Bear Classic.

Pendrith, from Richmond Hill, Ont., is 17 under for the tournament, eight strokes back of leader Vince India of the United States.

India has a four-stroke lead in the second event on the Korn Ferry Tour's revamped schedule. The PGA Tour's feeder circuit was paused for nearly three months during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pendrith shot a 6-under 66 in the third round on Friday.

The 29-year-old Pendrith has made six of eight cuts this season, but his best finish before this weekend has been a tie for 24th.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 19, 2020.