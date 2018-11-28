Canada’s dreams of a World Cup final fell just short as the women’s Under-17 team lost 1-0 to Mexico in the semi-finals of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Wednesday in Montevideo, Uruguay.

Mexican captain Nicole Pérez scored the game’s lone goal on a penalty kick in the 25th minute.

“I told them I’ll give tonight to be sad,” said head coach Rhian Wilkinson, whose voice was hoarse immediately following the match. “We’re here for a podium finish. Now it won’t be gold or silver, and that’s going to hurt. It’s about getting over this tomorrow. Tonight, I’m going to let them be sad because it hurts, for sure.”

The Canadians, who were in the semis of the tournament for the first time, will now face New Zealand in the third-place game on Saturday (live at 1:45 pm ET on TSN1). Mexico will play Spain in the final after the Europeans beat New Zealand 2-0 in their semi-final match.

Canada is still guaranteed its best-ever finish at the Under-17 World Cup after reaching the final four. The team’s previous top result was seventh place in 2008 and 2012.

Wednesday’s game was a rematch of the semi-final in the CONCACAF Women’s Under-17 Championship earlier this year, which Mexico won 2-1. Pérez also scored on a penalty kick in that match for the game winner.

ANOTHER FIRST-HALF SHUTOUT

Canada failed to score in the first half for the fifth straight game of the tournament, but it wasn’t for lack of chances, as the Canadians controlled play with 59 per cent of possession. Many of the calls were not going their way. On a free kick by Caitlin Shaw in the 21st minute, captain Jordyn Huitema, who leads the team with three goals in three matches, appeared to be taken down by Felicia Escobar in the penalty box after she was hit in the back, but no foul was given.

Just under five minutes later, a penalty was awarded to Mexico after Canadian defender Maya Antoine made a careless tackle in the box on Alison González​. Pérez, who had two goals off set pieces in Mexico’s quarter-final win over Ghana, buried it past goalkeeper Anna Karpenko. The Canadian ’keeper had stopped a penalty earlier in the tournament against Colombia, but guessed wrong this time when she moved to her left and Pérez slotted it in the opposite side. It was the first goal Karpenko has conceded in this World Cup.

Huitema appeared to have tied the game in the 38th minute. After a Mexican giveaway, she chested the ball forward, beat everyone to it and buried what looked to be her fourth goal of the tournament. However, Canadian forward Teni Akindoju was called for a foul as she brought down Mexican defender Tanna Sánchez, which allowed Huitema to run onto the ball untouched.

SECOND-HALF ADJUSTMENTS

Wilkinson made a pair of substitutions to start the second half, bringing on midfielder Wayny Balata and forward Kaila Novak in place of Sonia Walk and Akindoju, respectively. Huitema also moved into her usual No. 9 position as a central striker after playing much of the first half on the wings. Wilkinson made one more sub in the 75th minute, as she looked to inject some more speed and size up front by putting in forward Jessica De Filippo.

Despite the changes, Canada was never able to create many dangerous chances in the final third, finishing with zero shots on target. Mexico largely didn’t allow the Canadians to settle and distribute the ball according to their game plan. In fact, the Mexicans had the best scoring chance of the second half, as midfielder Silvana Flores hit the post on a strike from distance in the 55th minute.

“There were moments where we saw who they really are, and there were moments where I don’t think they played to the best of their ability,” said Wilkinson about her team. “When you’re stressed, when you’re nervous, sometimes you just don’t play to your standards. But they rose to the challenge and they really pushed at the end.”

THIRD-PLACE MATCH

Saturday’s third-place match against New Zealand will be new ground for both teams, as the two countries reached the final four of the U-17 World Cup for the first time. New Zealand finished second in Group A with two wins and one loss, and defeated Japan on penalties in the quarter-finals before falling to Spain in the semis.

Canada lost 2-1 to New Zealand in the team’s only pre-tournament match on Nov. 7. Huitema scored the lone Canadian goal.

“They’ve got a ton of heart, they’re a good team and they leave it all on the field,” Wilkinson said about New Zealand. “So we better be ready. We’ve got to turn this around quickly.”