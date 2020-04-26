Canadian Claypool on his surprise to be drafted by Steelers, how he fits in Pittsburgh

Abbotsford, B.C., native Chase Claypool didn’t have to wait very long to hear his name called during the 2020 NFL Draft, as the former star Notre Dame wide receiver was selected with the 17th pick of the second round (49th overall) by the Pittsburgh Steelers on Friday night.

Being selected by the Steelers did, however, come as a surprise to Claypool, who said he hadn’t had many interactions with Pittsburgh leading up to the draft.

"It was very cool, very unexpected," Claypool told TSN’s Farhan Lalji shortly after being drafted. "The Steelers were a team that I didn’t really talk to much during the whole process, so it definitely caught me off guard but definitely a surreal moment."

In the Steelers, Claypool is joining one of the NFL’s most storied franchises. The organization’s six Super Bowl championships are tied for the most in the league and the current team is led by probable future Hall of Fame quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who has been the Steelers’ starter since 2004, and head coach Mike Tomlin, who has been with the team since 2007 and helped guide them to a Super Bowl win in 2008.

"They’ve been very welcoming, which is super cool to see from my future teammates right away, right out the gate," Claypool said in regards to the reception he received from the Steelers. "It’s super reassuring, super comforting and I’m even more excited to join the team."

Ahead of the draft, there was buzz about teams possibly wanting to covert the six-foot-four, 238-pound Claypool to tight end. He seemingly quieted those talks by running an eye-popping 4.42 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine. Perhaps in Claypool, the Steelers may have found a running mate for fellow receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, something the team has been missing since its abrupt breakup with Antonio Brown.

"I think I fit really well," Claypool said about his fit with the Steelers. "I’m just now kind of watching more in depth of their offence and kind of seeing how they operate, and the more I see, the more I like and I think they see the same thing.

"They see me just the way I see myself, so I think that’s super cool. Whether it was tight end or receiver, I was open to it but at least playing receiver I don’t have to learn anything new."

Being drafted as high as Claypool was by the Steelers is not something that many people would have predicted a year ago. Before his 2019 campaign with Notre Dame, where he broke out with 1,037 yards and 13 touchdowns, Claypool’s previous best season total was 637 yards and four touchdowns.

Claypool said it isn’t lost on him just how far he’s come.

"I think you see all the great players that have been through so many different journeys and then you kind of just want to reflect on your own and see how unique your own journey is. So, it’s pretty cool to take that into perspective and kind of just see that growth in such a short span of time."

Claypool says reaching the NFL also brings a bit of closure to his life after losing his older sister Ashley to suicide in 2011.

"I think that mission is kind of complete and a new journey begins, for sure, but I think finally I can say that I know 100 per cent that [my sister] is definitely proud."

In terms of next steps, the newest member of the Steelers says he will remain in Canada for the next few weeks before hopefully heading to the Steelers facility, if they re-open after being forced to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Otherwise, Claypool says he’ll soon head to California to train.