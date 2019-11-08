Canadian women's basketball team rises to No. 4

MIES, Switzerland — The Canadian women's basketball team is ranked a program-best fourth in the latest FIBA world rankings.

Canada sits behind the top-ranked U.S., No. 2 Australia and No. 3 Spain in the rankings, released Friday.

The latest rankings use a new format, based on results of individual games. The previous rankings only considered the final standings of tournaments.

Canada is gearing up for the 2020 Olympic Pre-Qualifying Americas tournament next week in Edmonton.

Canada faces Cuba on Nov. 14, Puerto Rico on Nov. 16 and the Dominican Republic on Nov. 17.

The Canadians are looking to advance to the final Olympic qualifying tournament in February.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2019.