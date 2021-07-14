Priestman on Canada: This team can go all the way but no one is handing us an Olympic medal

KAMOGAWA, Japan — Janine Beckie scored twice to help Canada tie the Netherlands 3-3 in a pre-Olympic training match Wednesday.

Nichelle Prince also scored for eighth-ranked Canada in its last run-out before opening the Olympic soccer tournament on July 21 against host Japan in Group E play at the Sapporo Dome.

Canada will then face Chile and Britain.

The fourth-ranked Dutch, who open July 21 against Zambia in Group F play, were runners-up to the U.S. at the 2019 World Cup.