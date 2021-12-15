2h ago
Canadian WR Ajou transfers from Clemson to USF
Canadian wide receiver Ajou Ajou will have a new school to call home next season as the NCAA prospect transferred from Clemson to the University of South Florida on Wednesday.
TSN.ca Staff
The Brooks, Alta., native recently finished up his sophomore campaign with Clemson, recording six catches for 73 yards over four games.
Clemson finished with a 6-2 record this season. The Tigers will take on Iowa State in the Cheez-It Bowl on Dec. 29.