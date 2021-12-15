Canadian wide receiver Ajou Ajou will have a new school to call home next season as the NCAA prospect transferred from Clemson to the University of South Florida on Wednesday.

You can't stop a beast who's starving for a better life. My mother worked to hard for me not to be great.🤘🏿 #itsoverwit #dontplaywitmybread pic.twitter.com/AO3JYHZBns — A2 (@AjouAjou17) December 15, 2021

Thank you for the opportunity💚 let's rock out🤘🏿 https://t.co/Dm8cxZnKoI — A2 (@AjouAjou17) December 15, 2021

The Brooks, Alta., native recently finished up his sophomore campaign with Clemson, recording six catches for 73 yards over four games.

Clemson finished with a 6-2 record this season. The Tigers will take on Iowa State in the Cheez-It Bowl on Dec. 29.