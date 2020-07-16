The 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup marked the return of the first professional team sport in North America amidst the global COVID-19 pandemic. After 10 people in the Orlando Pride organization tested positive for the coronavirus, the Pride withdrew from the tournament leaving eight teams to battle it out in Utah.

Several prominent members of the Canadian women’s national team are taking part in the Challenge Cup including Christine Sinclair, goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe and midfielder Diana Matheson.

All eight teams made the quarterfinals with the North Carolina Courage securing the No. 1 seed. Every quarterfinal matchup features at least one Canadian player from the national team.

(1) North Carolina Courage vs. (8) Portland Thorns

Canadians in action: Christine Sinclair (Thorns), Stephanie Labbe (Courage), Lindsay Agnew (Courage)

The reigning NWSL champion Courage continued their dominance through the round robin stage and finish as the top seed with a perfect 4-0 record. They face the last-place Portland Thorns, a team they beat 2-1 in the Challenge Cup opener on a stoppage time goal from Lynn Williams.

Canadian goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe, who started in the opener against the Thorns, was shaky at times, conceding a weak goal in the 80th minute but eventually hung on for the win. She rebounded with a clean sheet in a 2-0 win against the Washington Spirit.

For Labbe, she doesn’t need to be a world-beater with the team she has in front of her - she just needs to be good enough to keep them in the game.

As for the Thorns, they struggled offensively in the round robin with just two goals in four games. After a number of changes in the off-season, the Thorns look like a much different team than last year’s squad. They’ve had to rely on Christine Sinclair and Lindsey Horan even more, especially with no Becky Sauerbrunn (injured after Game 1), Adrianna Franch (injury) and Tobin Heath (opted out).

The Courage are the clear favourite in this matchup with their talent, depth and experience. However, big games from Sinclair and Horan could make it a close one.

*Lindsay Agnew, who capped four games for Canada in 2019, subbed in the fourth round robin game against Sky Blue FC.

(2) Washington Spirit vs. (7) Sky Blue FC

Canadians in action: Kailen Sheridan (Sky Blue), Evelyne Viens (Sky Blue), Jenna Hellstrom (Spirit)

Sky Blue FC goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan has arguably been the one of the best Canadians so far in the tournament. Starting all four games, Sheridan conceded just three goals including six saves in a 2-0 loss to the Courage. Sheridan has had her moments where she has looked apprehensive but she is also a big reason why Sky Blue, who has struggled to score all tournament long, has stayed in games.

Evelyne Viens, uncapped with Canada, has seen action in all four games with Sky Blue.

The Washington Spirit came into the Challenge Cup as a very young and talented team hoping to make an impact. Led by World Cup winner Rose Lavelle, captain Andi Sullivan and goalkeeper Aubrey Bledsoe, the Spirit have shown glimpses of their potential.

Canadian forward Jenna Hellstrom has come off the bench three times for the Spirit. She has four caps for Canada and was on the roster at the 2019 Women’s World Cup in France. However, the Spirit suffered a big blow in their final round robin game, losing Sullivan for the rest of the tournament to a torn meniscus.

As the second seed, the Spirit are the favourite to take this game but if Sky Blue manages to pull off the upset, Sheridan will be the difference-maker.

(3) OL Reign vs. (6) Chicago Red Stars

Canadians in action: Rebecca Quinn (Reign), Bianca St. Georges (Red Stars)

In four games, OL Reign conceded only two goals as they continue to be solid on the defensive end. It’s the offence that has been the issue throughout the entire tournament, with their lone goal coming from Bethany Balcer in stoppage time in a 1-0 win over Utah. Not having Megan Rapinoe (opted out) available for the tournament was a loss up front.

Canadian midfielder Rebecca Quinn joined the Reign last July after one season with Paris FC. Appearing in three games and starting in two, Quinn continues to grow into a versatile and reliable player.

Coming in sixth, the Chicago Red Stars struggled to gel cohesively throughout the tournament, not looking like the team that made it to the league final last year. The loss of NWSL all-time leading scorer Sam Kerr to Chelsea has been a big adjustment for Chicago despite the likes of Julie Ertz, Casey Short, Yuki Nagasato and Alyssa Naeher in their lineup.

The lone Canadian on the Red Stars is 22-year-old defender Bianca St. Georges. She has not capped for Canada at the senior level but has appeared for the national team at the youth levels.

The Reign can hang around in games and boast having Balcer and Allie Long, who are more than capable of making a difference. But the Red Stars could easily upset the Reign with the amount of talent at their disposal.

(4) Houston Dash vs. (5) Utah Royals

Canadians in action: Diana Matheson (Royals), Allysha Chapman (Dash), Sophie Schmidt (Dash), Nichelle Prince (Dash), Maegan Kelly (Dash)

The Houston Dash and the Utah Royals faced each other in their tournament opener in an exciting 3-3 draw.

For Canadian soccer fans, the Challenge Cup has been the welcome return of midfielder Diana Matheson, who missed the 2019 season due to a foot injury that required surgery. With a goal in her first game back, the long-time national team stalwart hasn’t missed a beat in her return to league play.

The Dash have been one of the most polarizing teams in the tournament so far. They exploded for five goals in their first two games led by the likes of Rachel Daly and Shea Groom. However, in their last two games, the offence has gone cold with zero goals scored.

Starting in three out of four games, Canadian defender Allysha Chapman has been a consistent presence in the Dash’s starting lineup while CWNT teammate Sophie Schmidt has appeared in all four games. Nichelle Prince came off the bench in three out of four games.

The Royals came into the Challenge Cup minus their star player in Christen Press and Canadian midfielder Desiree Scott opted out of the tournament. Led by Amy Rodriguez and Veronica Boquete, the Royals have had a solid showing.

Either team could take this match. The Dash hold the edge in offensive talent but the Royals have shown more consistency in their play.

*Maegan Kelly has six caps with Canada but hasn’t appeared in the tournament.