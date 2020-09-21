PARIS — Canadians Steven Diez and Brayden Schnur advanced to the second round of men's qualifying at the French Open with wins on Monday.

Diez, from Toronto, defeated Ilya Ivashka of Belarus 6-1, 2-6, 6-4.

Schnur, from Pickering, Ont., downed Peru's Juan Pablo Varillas 6-1, 6-4.

Diez next faces Christopher Eubanks of the United States, while Schnur will meet American Sebastian Korda.

Women's qualifying starts Tuesday.

