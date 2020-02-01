Canadians Drury, Thompson take gold in respective ski cross World Cup races

MEGEVE, France — Canada's Kevin Drury won the gold medal at a men's ski cross World Cup race Saturday while fellow Canadian Marielle Thompson took first place in the women's event.

Drury, a 31-year-old Toronto native, finished ahead of Bastien Midol of France and Tim Hronek of Germany.

Calgary's Brady Leman, the reigning Olympic champion, did not make the final, placing 10th.

Thompson, of Whistler, B.C., took gold ahead of two Swedish skiers. Sandra Naeslund was second while Alexandra Edebo was third.

Canadians Abby McEwen and Brittany Phelan were 12th and 13th respectively.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 1, 2020.