CanWNT teammates Ashley Lawrence and Kadeisha Buchanan are set to go head-to-head in the Champions League semis, Alphonso Davies nears a return and Cyle Larin sees red.

Here's a look at how Canadians fared in Europe this past week.

Alphonso Davies, Bayern Munich - Alphonso Davies' long-awaited return to the Bayern Munich lineup is on the horizon. On Saturday, Bayern manager Julian Nagelsmann said the Edmonton native could be able to return next week. "Phonzie should be available around the second leg against Villarreal," Nagelsmann, with the Champions League quarterfinal second leg against the Yellow Submarine set for Apr. 12. The 21-year-old Davies has been out of action since early January with a diagnosis of myocarditis following a bout of COVID-19. He has not featured for Canada since November. The fullback told TSN last week that he's feeling much better. "I'm feeling good," Davies said. "I've started training with the team again, I'm happy about that. The progression is going well. I have check-ups here and there to make sure everything is still in line." Bayern is coming off of a 4-1 win over Augsburg on Saturday. The team sits on 66 points, nine points clear of Borussia Dortmund atop the Bundesliga table.

--

Ashley Lawrence, Paris Saint-Germain - In her first season in France, Ashley Lawrence tasted the bitter defeat of a loss in the Champions League Final as Paris Saint-Germain fell in heartbreaking fashion to archrivals Lyon, 0-0 (7-6 on penalties) in 2017. Since then, PSG hasn't been able to reach the final of Europe's premier club competition, but they will have the chance to return to it this spring, thanks in large part to the Toronto-born left-back. PSG headed into the second leg of their quarterfinal tie against Bayern Munich in good shape. In the first leg, a Marie-Antoinette Katoto brace gave PSG a 2-1 victory. The home tie started off promisingly, as well. Sandy Baltimore scored in the seventh minute to increase PSG's aggregate lead to 3-1. But Bayern fought back with goals by Saki Kumagai (19th) and Lea Schuller (55th) to level the tie. After 90 minutes solved nothing, the match went into extra time and penalties appeared to be on the horizon. But there was late drama to come. In the 111th, a Baltimore corner was immediately deflected out for a throw that she would take herself. Baltimore threw in to Lawrence who crossed into the middle of the area for Ramona Bachmann. Bachmann controlled the pass, turned and fired a low drive inside the far post to even the game at 2-2 and give PSG the precious goal to advance to the semis on aggregate. Lawrence will come up against a close friend in that semi-finals tie...

Kadeisha Buchanan, Lyon - A four-time Champions League winner already, Kadeisha Buchanan will have another opportunity to add to her trophy case after Lyon overturned a first-leg deficit against Juventus to advance to the semi-finals. One of the most dominant women's sides in Europe for the past 15 years, Lyon have only failed to progress to the Champions League semi-finals twice in the past 13 years and it appeared a third time was in the offing. Juventus claimed a 2-1 win in the first leg of their quarterfinals tie on late goals from Cristiana Girelli and Agnese Bonfantini after Lyon's Ellie Carpenter received a straight red in the 62nd. But the second leg was another story. A three-minute stretch late in the first half is all Lyon needed for passage to the final four. An Ada Hederberg goal in the 33rd was followed by one from Melvine Malard two minutes later was enough for a Lyon victory. Catarina Macario added a third goal in the 73rd in a fine effort before Andrea Staskova pulled one back for Juve in the 84th. Buchanan, 26, played the full 180 minutes across the two legs. The Toronto native has already claimed 11 major honours in her six seasons in France and more could be in the offing this season with Lyon sitting atop the Division 1 Féminine table and the Champions League pursuit still in flight.

--

Cyle Larin and Atiba Hutchinson, Besiktas - A VAR-denied goal in Canada's 1-0 loss to Panama in the final match of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying wouldn't end up being the worst part of Cyle Larin's week. That would come on Sunday in a match that dented Besiktas's hopes for European football next season. Away to leaders Trabzonspor, Besiktas would leave with a point, but Larin wasn't around to see it. The hosts broke the deadlock in the 56th through Andreas Cornelius. Latching onto a long ball played up to him, the Denmark international slipped inside of Domagoj Vida, who misread the long ball, and chipped a looping ball over the oncoming Ersin Destanoglu for the 1-0 lead. Fifteen minutes later, Besiktas would level matters in the 71st. But Besiktas should have already been even. After Rachid Ghezzal was taken down in the area, the referee pointed to the spot. Michy Batshuayi stepped up to take the penalty in the 69th and rang it off the post. It was Ghezzal who helped lead to the goal moments later, springing Valentin Rosier down the right and his shot from a tight angle beat Ugurcan Cakir to tie the game at 1-1. Any chances for a second Besiktas goal were snuffed out in the 80th. As Larin, came sprinting down the left touchline, his jersey was being held by Emmanouil Siopsis. The play was blown dead for the foul, but Larin didn't take too kindly to being held, so he shoved Siopsis off of him and then slapped him in the face. Siopsis went down like he was shot and Larin saw a straight red. While the sending off was warranted, Siopsis's play-acting was embarrassing. The match finished 1-1. With the draw, Besiktas now sits eighth in the table on 47 points, level on points with Basiksehir and Hatayspor in sixth and seventh and one point behind Adana Demirspor in fifth for the final Europa Conference League spot. Atiba Hutchinson came on in the 90th for Ghezzal and almost immediately picked up a yellow. What was interesting is that in Hutchinson's absence, Vida served as captain. In November, Hutchinson and Vida will be on opposing sides when Canada meets Croatia in Group F at the World Cup.