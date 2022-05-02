Iké Ugbo got the better of Jonathan David and Lille in a victory that earned Troyes a crucial three points as they look to remain in Ligue 1 next season.

Here's a look at what Canadians did in Europe this past weekend.

Iké Ugbo, Troyes and Jonathan David, Lille - Lille's hopes of reaching European football were already dim heading into Sunday, but the visit to Troyes likely put the nail in the coffin of those dreams as a pair of CanMNT forwards faced off in Jonathan David for the visitors and Iké Ugbo for the home side in a match where indiscipline came to haunt the away side. Lille's best early chance came in the 23rd when David came into the left side of the area with a little bit of space. His cross rattled around a pair of defenders for a moment, but Burak Yilmaz was unable to capitalize and the danger was cleared. The hosts would open up the scoring before the half. As Tristan Dingomé attempted to cut inside the area, he was adjudged to have been taken down by veteran Portugal defender José Fonte and the referee pointed to the spot, despite Fonte's incredulity. Replays showed that Fonte had reason to be upset with Dingomé going to ground with minimal contact, but VAR confirmed the penalty that was tucked away by Florian Tardieu in the 43rd. Things got worse for Lille in the 50th and it was largely of their own doing. As Lille was pressing, Giulian Bancone theatrically went to ground under pressure from Yilmaz and a foul was given to ease the pressure on Troyes. Renato Sanches let the referee know that he disagreed with the call and was issued a caution for dissent, but that didn't stop the Portugal midfielder's protests and he received a second yellow in quick succession and Lille was down to 10 men. Troyes began to enjoy their numerical advantage and it was too much for Lille in the 55th. The only way for Sven Botman to take away what appeared to be an impending tap-in for Ugbo was to knock him over, conceding another penalty. The Dutch defender was issued a yellow for the foul, but it easily could have been a straight red as it took away a goal-scoring opportunity and Botman made no attempt at playing the ball. Ugbo hammered his penalty attempted dead on and under the bar, an impossible-to-save effort, to extend Troyes' lead to 2-0. On loan from Genk, it was Ugbo's fourth goal in 11 Ligue 1 appearances this season. Lille was reduced to nine men in the 68th when Yilmaz was given a straight red for a terrible challenge on Tardieu. Tardieu would complete a brace on a second penalty in the 86th to wrap up the three points for the hosts and they could be a crucial three points. It was a disappointing day for David, who saw very little of the ball and was swapped out in the 69th. The victory means that Troyes has almost certainly avoided direct relegation, now nine points clear of 19th-place Bordeaux with three matches remaining. They're five points clear of Saint-Étienne in 17th and the promotion/relegation playoff spot. With the loss, Lille sits in 10th, nine points back of Nice in fifth for the Europa Conference League spot.

Richie Laryea, Nottingham Forest - It's been no secret that playing time has not come easy for Richie Laryea since the Toronto-born right-back joined Nottingham Forest from hometown team Toronto FC in January. There were even (since debunked) rumours that Laryea was seeking a return loan back to TFC, but right now Forest is deep into its promotion push and Laryea looks to be a part of that. With two matches remaining, Forest still has a shot at automatic qualification for a return to the Premier League for the first time in 24 years, thanks in large part to their scintillating form. It continued on Saturday as Forest fan roughshod over Swansea City to the tune of 5-1. Laryea came on as a substitute in the 83rd minute, for his third appearance in the Championship. Coming on for Jack Colback, Laryea shifted into a more progressive role in manager Steve Cooper's 3-4-1-2, something with which he's eminently comfortable. The win was Forest's 10th in its last 12 matches and it set up the biggest match of the year on Tuesday. Third-place Forest visits second-place Bournemouth at the Vitality, trailing their hosts by three points with two only matches remaining. A victory by the Cherries would ensure automatic promotion, but a Forest victory would mean that the fight for the last automatic promotion place would come down to the final matchday of the season. Forest is away to Hull City for its final match on Saturday, while Bournemouth is home to Millwall.

Jordan Hamilton, Sligo Rovers - Former Toronto FC forward Jordan Hamilton picked a fine time for the biggest goal thus far in his League of Ireland career when his Sligo Rovers hosted defending champions Shamrock Rovers this past Friday. After Ed McGinty made a fine save to keep the two teams level in the 22nd, he wasn't so lucky on the ensuing corner. Shamrock Rovers' right-back Andrew Lyons was the fastest to the corner and his header beat McGinty at the near post to make it 1-0 for the champions. McGinty could perhaps have been faster to react and cover his post. McGinty would redeem himself in the 62nd with a fine point-blank save from a Dylan Watts drive that should have put the match to bed. But the save allowed Hamilton to take the forefront. A fine cross into the area by David Cawley was met Hamilton and his looping header made inside the far post to earn a 1-1 draw for Sligo Rovers in the 71st minute. It was Hamilton's second goal of the season. Sligo Rovers now sit fourth in the table on 20 points, 10 back of leaders Derry City and seven behind Shamrock Rovers in second.