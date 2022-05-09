Jessie Fleming and Stephen Eustáquio celebrated title triumphs, while Iké Ugbo did what he could to help keep his team in Ligue 1.

Here's a look at what Canadians did in Europe this weekend.

Jessie Fleming, Chelsea - They left it late, but for a second straight season, Jessie Fleming and Chelsea are the Women's Super League champions. Emma Hayes's team captured the title on the final matchday of the season with a 4-2 victory over Manchester United on Sunday. The win meant that the Blues would finish one point clear of London rivals Arsenal, ending up with 55 points to Arsenal's 54. The victory wasn't an easy one for the Blues, having fallen behind twice. Martha Thomas opened the scoring for the Red Devils in the 13th, but Chelsea quickly answered back in the 18th through Erin Cuthbert. United again went ahead in the 25th on a goal from Ella Toone and went into the half with a lead. The first of two goals from Sam Kerr pulled Chelsea even almost right from the restart and they would take control from there. Five minutes later, Pernille Harder set up Guro Reiten for Chelsea's first lead of the game at 3-2. Kerr put the match on ice with her second in the 66th. Fleming came on in the 77th for Harder and helped to see the match out. The league title is the fourth major honour for Fleming in her time at Chelsea.

--

Stephen Eustáquio, Porto - Stephen Eustáquio's loan at Porto has been a successful one and Saturday brought with it a championship. In the latest edition of O Clássico, Benfica might have been the better side, but it was Porto who walked away with the three points necessary to claim the Primeira Liga title for the third time in five seasons. In terms of possession, the match was very much Benfica's game, with the hosts claiming the lion's share of the ball at 67 per cent. But that wouldn't matter when the final whistle was blown. Leamington, Ont.'s Eustáquio came on as an 87th-minute substitute for Vitinha as the game approached its crescendo. In the fourth minute of stoppage, a Benfica corner was headed away by Pepé and latched onto by Marko Grujic and the former Liverpool man went to the races on the counter. With numbers on his side, Grujic broke down the left and awaited the arrival of the trailing Zaidu Sanusi. The Nigeria left-back let the Grujic's cross take a single bounce before calmly volleying into the top corner as Odisseas Vlachodimos could only watch helplessly as Porto claimed a 1-0 victory. What's next for Eustáquio remains to be seen. The loan from Pacos comes with an option to buy. Since his move to Porto, Eustáquio has made eight appearances for the team, but only a single start and he's only accumulated 87 minutes of playing time in league action.

--

Iké Ugbo, Troyes - Speaking of CanMNT players on loan, Iké Ugbo came to Troyes from Genk in January for two reasons - to pick up more playing time and to help ensure the team's Ligue 1 survival after getting promoted last year. With two matches left in the season, both missions are on course for accomplishment, but there were certainly some nervy moments in Sunday's game against champions Paris Saint-Germain at Parc des Princes. By the sixth minute, the visitors were already behind. A deep cross from Angel Di Maria was met by Marquinhos and the Brazil defender practically walked the ball over the line for an early 1-0 lead. The lead was doubled in the 24th. United States defender Erik Palmer-Brown was adjudged to have taken down Kylian Mbappé in the area and the referee immediately pointed to the spot. The halfhearted protest from Palmer-Brown indicated that even he thought it was the right call. Neymar stepped up to the spot and cooly slotted home to make it 2-0. But Troyes were undaunted and Ugbo helped get the team back in the game. In the 30th, Ugbo pounced on just a terrible pass attempt from Nuno Mendes only a few feet outside of the PSG area. With a head of steam, Ugbo hammered home with his right foot past a diving Keylor Navas to make it 1-1. It was the 23-year-old Ugbo's fifth Ligue 1 goal of the season. After the restart, Troyes pulled level, thanks again in large part to help from PSG. As Renaud Ripart made a move into the area, he was wrestled to the ground by Presnel Kimpembe and this time it was Troyes who were awarded the spot kick. Florian Tardieu's Panenka fooled Navas and Troyes evened matters at 2-2 in the 49th and the match would finish at that scoreline. Troyes now sits on 37 points, cannot finish in the bottom two and will not face automatic relegation. They are six points clear of Saint-Étienne in 18th and the promotion-relegation playoff place.