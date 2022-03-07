Jonathan David got back on the scoresheet, Liam Millar starred in Switzerland and Scott Arfield and Rangers picked up a precious three points.

Here's a look back at how Canadians fared in Europe this past weekend.

Jonathan David, Lille - A visit from Clermont Foot was all that was needed for Jonathan David to get back to his scoring ways in an afternoon for Lille that got more comfortable as the game progressed. It didn't take long for the hosts to get on the board. Some hesitant defending by Clermont allowed Lille to force a turnover just outside the Clermont area. David found Renato Sanches and the Portugal international's picture perfect cross was headed in at the far post by an unmarked Jonathan Bamba to open the scoring in the third minute. Minutes later, the hosts should have had a second. Once again, poor defending was the culprit for Clermont, but a fine save by Ouparine Djoco denied Benjamin André, who was in alone after a give and go with David. In the 36th, David was taken down by Salis Abdul Samed and the young midfielder would go into the book in a foul that would prove crucial midway through the second half. As Sanches attempted to lead a Lille break in the 68th, he was knocked to the ground by Samed. While a professional foul in those circumstances was likely the right move, already sitting on a yellow meant that Samed was shown a red card, leaving Clermont on 10 men. With the numerical advantage, Lille turned the visitors to the sword. Minutes later, David came down the right side and attempted to get into the area, but met resistance. A quick ball into Sanches was returned to the Ottawa native with a deft touch in a move that opened up space and David drove home for his 13th Ligue goal of the season and first league goal since Dec. 22, ending a seven-match run without a goal. With their work done, both David and Sanches came off in the 83rd and late goals from Zeki Celik and Edon Zhegrova wrapped up the three points at 4-0. David finished his afternoon with three shots on target, 26 touches and 17 completed passes. The win takes Lille up to seventh on 42 points, level on points with sixth-place Nantes for a Europa Conference League place and five points back of third-place Marseille for a Champions League spot.

Junior Hoilett, Reading - As their fight to stay out of the bottom three continued, Junior Hoilett and Reading hosted Millwall at the Madejski on Saturday. The match would be the third under new manager Paul Ince, the former England midfielder, as Veljko Paunović was sacked on Feb. 19 with an unwanted relegation battle on the horizon. The manager's son almost handed the hosts the lead near the half-hour mark. Off of a Royals throw-in, the ball dropped to Tom Ince at the edge of the box and the Liverpool youth product ripped a hard, left-footed drive that 'keeper Bartosz Bialkowski did well to knock down. Minutes later, Ince would try his luck from distance again, but this curling effort was much tamer and easily hauled down by Bialkowski. Late in the first half, Reading's failure to bring the ball out of their own half resulted in a goal against. A poor outlet pass was pounced upon by Danny McNamara and his hard shot from distance was smartly parried over the bar by Luke Southwood. But on the ensuing corner, former Reading centre-back Jake Cooper met Jed Wallace's effort and headed home in the 38th. Hoilett had an opportunity to equalize in the second half. Off of a free kick, the ball fell to the Brampton, Ont. native inside the area, who worked inside of McNamara. Just before he was able to take his shot, George Saville through himself at the ball, knocking it away and earning a foul in the process. Hoilett's afternoon would end in the 79th minute, coming out of the game for Ovie Ejaria. Hoilett finished the match with three fouls drawn and a pair of interceptions. With Derby's victory over Barnsley, the Royals now sit five points clear of the Rams for the final safe place on 29 points. Reading also has a game in hand on Wayne Rooney's side.

Jessie Fleming, Chelsea - Chelsea couldn't make it three straight Women's League Cups on Saturday, thanks in large part to a COVID-19 outbreak that left the Blues shorthanded. Just hours before kick-off against Manchester City, both Jessie Fleming and Fran Kirby had been ruled out of the match. They joined Melanie Leupolz and Erin Cuthbert, who had already been ruled out. The surprise absences of key players proved to be too much as the match progressed. The Blues opened the scoring at Plough Lane through Australian superstar Sam Kerr in the 34th minute and Chelsea headed into halftime with a 1-0 lead. That lead wouldn't last long into the second half with City's quality and the reality of a depleted squad becoming evident for Chelsea. Scotland forward Caroline Weir pulled City level just four minutes after the restart. Less than 10 minutes after that, veteran England forward Ellen White made it 2-1 City. In the 69th, Weir grabbed her second to put the match on ice and give Manchester City its fourth League triumph in 11 years at 3-1.

Liam Millar, Basel - Basel kept their drive for a European place going on Sunday with a victory over a rival and Toronto's Liam Millar played a key role in the three points. Visiting fourth-place Lugano, Basel got on the board in the ninth minute thanks to a brilliant individual effort from Millar. In his first season in Switzerland after a summer move from Liverpool, Millar picked up the ball near the touchline and darted at goal. Losing four defenders on his way into the area, the 22-year-old forward was finally dispossessed, but the ball fell to Russia international Fyodor Chalov who hammered home with a left-footed strike to make it 1-0. The lead-up to the goal was a perfect example of the kind of speed Millar offers and just how dangerous he can be to opposing defenders. Basel thought they had a second near halftime with Sergio Lopez beating Amir Saipi, but he was well offside and the flag went up. While Lugano pressed for an equalizer throughout the second half, it just wasn't coming and any hope of a draw would be snuffed out in stoppage time when Darian Males was played through and his low drive made it 2-0 to seal the victory for Basel. Millar played the entirety of the match, finishing his day with two shots, two fouls drawn and an assist. The victory pulled Basel even on 44 points with second-place Young Boys, who own a superior +2 goal differential. More importantly, the win opened up a five-point gap between Basel and fourth-place Lugano. As it stands, Basel would earn a spot in the Europa Conference League. A league title seems out of reach with FC Zurich 15 points clear at the top of the table.

Scott Arfield, Rangers - As the Scottish Premiership heads into the final weeks ahead of the split, Scott Arfield and Rangers found themselves in a tricky encounter on Saturday against a plucky Abderdeen side that still has designs on a spot in the top six. Rangers, on the other hand, are competing to retain their league title after finally ending Celtic's run of dominance at nine years. Arfield, who retired from international football earlier this year after 19 Canada caps from 2016 to 2019, was introduced to a scoreless match in the 59th minute and almost grabbed a goal in the 79th. James Tavernier's deep cross was knocked down in the area by an Aberdeen defender, but it fell right at the feet of Arfield. Taking a shot with his right foot, Arfield's effort was blocked by Declan Gallagher. Arfield immediately screamed for a handball, but nothing was given. Upon replay, the shot was certainly stopped by Gallagher's arm, but it was tucked into his side and it would have been very harsh to award a penalty on the play. Rangers wouldn't be denied, though. After some fancy footwork from Glen Kamara, the Finland striker's looping cross into the area was headed down by Tavernier. It appeared that Tavernier was attempting to find the far corner with his header, but what he found was Jamaica striker Kemar Roofe, who tucked the ball over the line with his right knee in the 81st minute. The goal would prove to be the winner, giving Rangers a precious three points. In his 32 minutes of action, Arfield drew a foul and won a tackle. The victory allowed Rangers to keep pace with Celtic, who were 3-1 winners at Livingston. Through 30 matches played, Celtic hold a three-point lead over Rangers at the top of the table.