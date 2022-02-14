Reading's Championship survival hopes took a hit on Saturday and Junior Hoilett didn't help matters, Jessie Fleming was denied a winner by an offside and Iké Ugbo's Ligue 1 debut wasn't a successful one.

Here's a look at how Canadians fared in Europe this past weekend.

Junior Hoilett, Reading - In November, Reading was assessed with a six-point deduction for breaching the English Football League's financial rules. While it wasn't the practical death sentence given to Derby County (a 21-point deduction), it greatly complicated their chances of staying in the Championship next season. A loss to Coventry City on Saturday added to their misery with Canada midfielder Junior Hoilett central to their problems. The day started brightly for both the Royals and for Hoilett. In the 23rd, Hoilett's fine cross into the area was met by Lucas João, who headed past Simon Moore for a 1-0 lead. Coventry would take the lead on goals at either side of halftime from Dominic Hyam and Michael Rose, but the Royals would square matters at 2-2 in the 55th through Andy Yiadom. Hoilett would then take centre stage for all the wrong reasons. After picking up a booking in the 57th, Hoilett would be sent off in the 63rd after a hard sliding challenge on Viktor Gyökeres that earned him a second yellow. The referee's decision was far from harsh as the challenge would have been rash even if Hoilett hadn't been already booked. With Hoilett headed to an early show, Coventry found the winning goal only two minutes later through Ian Maatsen. Hoilett finished his afternoon with an assists, three shots, two shots on target, a tackle won, a foul won and five fouls committed. With the loss, Reading now sits only two points clear of Peterborough in the drop zone with the Posh holding a game in hand on the Royals.

Jessie Fleming, Chelsea - The two top teams in the Women's Super League met on Friday at Kingsmeadow and while Arsenal and Chelsea played to a 0-0 draw, the scoreline belied a thrilling match that London, Ont.'s Jessie Fleming thought she might have won in a frantic period of stoppage time. While the two teams traded chances over the course of the 90 minutes, it was the hosts who appeared to be most likely to find a winner. Fleming actually put the ball in the net, but the goal wouldn't stand. After a scramble near the Arsenal goalmouth, Fleming poked home a pass from Sam Kerr, but the lineswoman's flag immediately went up for offside. There was virtually zero protest from the Blues because Fleming knew she was, in fact, offside, something that replays clearly confirmed. Chelsea had two late shouts for handball in the dying minutes of stoppage and nothing was given with the match ending as a scoreless draw. The result meant that the Gunners held their place atop the table on 31 one points with Chelsea still in second on 29 points, but with a game in end. The draw will haunt the Blues for a while with the Super League set for a lengthy international break.

Iké Ugbo, Troyes - Canada forward Iké Ugbo got his first taste of Ligue 1 action on Sunday and it was a trial by fire. The 23-year-old Ugbo has joined Troyes for the rest of the season on loan from Genk. The London-born Ugbo had only played a total of 615 minutes over 18 league matches at the Belgian side after his summer move from Chelsea. The whole purpose of going on loan to Troyes is for more playing time and he played all 90 minutes at Brest, but they were not fun ones for either Ugbo or his teammates. By the 27th minute, it was already 2-0 for the hosts on a brace from Martin Satriano. Troyes captain and former France defender pulled one back for the visitors just before halftime. But Brest would erase all doubt in the second half with a brace from former Huddersfield Town striker Steve Mounié for a comfortable 5-1 victory. Ugbo would finish his first match with 11 carries, 17 touches and a shot on goal. The result sees Troyes sit in 16th on 21 points, only clear from the relegation zone on goal difference (+6 on Saint-Étienne).

Liam Millar, Basel - For just the third time since his summer move from Liverpool, Toronto's Liam Millar played a full 90 minutes in Basel's Swiss Super League match on Sunday. For Millar and the rest of the team, the chippy encounter at Young Boys ended up a costly 3-1 defeat in a game that had major ramifications at the top of the table. The visitors opened the scoring in the 22nd with a goal from Michael Lang. Young Boys answered back before the half through Vincent Sierro in the 39th and the match went to the break at 1-1. The match was turned on its head in the 60th. After having already been booked for a hard challenge on United States international Jordan Pefok, midfielder Wouter Burger was shown a red card. As Sierro rushed towards the area, he was caught with Burger's trailing leg that the referee was felt enough for a second booking. Young Boys would take control of the match with their opponents on 10 men with goals from Moumi Ngamaleu in the 69th and Pefok in the 72nd. The hosts would also finish on 10 men when Ulisses Garcia picked up a second yellow in the 80th. Millar finished the match with two crosses and a tackle won. With the defeat, Basel has now won just once in its last five matches and sits third in the table, two points behind Young Boys and 12 adrift of leaders Zurich.

Jordan Hamilton, Sligo Rovers - Yet another Canadian player is headed to Europe. Capped twice by the CanMNT, Scarborough, Ont.'s Jordan Hamilton has signed for Sligo Rovers of the League of Ireland Premier League. A product of the Toronto FC academy, Hamilton made 59 Major League Soccer appearances over seven seasons with TFC and the Columbus Crew, scoring 11 goals. He spent 2021 with the Indy Eleven of the USL Championship. “There will be a period he has to acclimatize to the league and a new season, but I think he will show to be a really good addition to the group," Rovers manager Liam Buckley said in a release. “He can score goals and as a footballer he’s very accomplished, as well as in the air. He joins subject to a work permit which we hope to process as soon as we can." Sligo finished third in the table last season with Dublin-based Shamrock Rovers claiming their seventh league title. Sligo sees their first action of the new season on Saturday against Bohemians.