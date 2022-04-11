Liam Millar, Basel - In his sixth senior season and first in Switzerland, Toronto's Liam Millar extended his career record goals output and earned Basel a point on the road against St. Gallen. Handed his 18th start of the season, Millar and Basel have likely come to peace with the fact that a title push is out of reach and will now spend the remainder of their campaign attempting to ensure they maintain their European place. Sunday's match didn't start well for the visitors. In the 20th, Lukas Gortler caught the Basel backline napping and played a ball over the top for Kwadwo Duah, who was able to get in behind them. The former Switzerland U-20 made no mistake with a hard shot past the oncoming Heinz Lindner for a 1-0 lead. Basel leveled matters shortly thereafter thanks to a little bit of good fortune. Valentin Stocker played Sebastiano Esposito in on the right and his low drive went right through the legs of Lawrence Ati-Zigi and into the net in the 29th, but a replay showed that the ball was generously deflected by St. Gallen defender Leonidas Stergiou and an own-goal was awarded. The hosts would retake the lead in the 65th thanks to some sleepy defending from Basel. It was Gortler who once again played provider with a deep ball into the left of the area for Jeremy Guillemenot. Guillemenot easily shook off Nasser Djiga and beat Lindner in the 65th to make it 2-1. But Basel would pull even again only two minutes later through Millar. Collecting a pass from Wouter Burger down the left side, Millar entered the area, cut inside his marker and scored with a fine right-footed effort past the diving Ati-Zigi. It was Millar's seventh league goal of the season. With the match finishing 2-2, Basel maintained second place in the table, 11 points adrift of leaders Zurich. Basel is five points clear of third-place Young Boys and appears primed for a Europa Conference League spot for next season. Subbed out in the closing stages of the match, Millar played 89 minutes, winning a tackle, making an interception and drawing three fouls to go along with his goal.

--

Iké Ugbo, Troyes - Iké Ugbo has now matched his goal total at Genk this season with his output on loan at Troyes in fewer than half the games played, but he's likely ruing the team's missed three points from Sunday, rather than celebrating. Troyes visited Monaco on Sunday, still on the periphery of the relegation battle and not wanting to take any chances. Ugbo started up front in manager Bruno Irles's 3-4-3. The hosts got on the board first with a banger. In the 19th, Caio Henrique hammered a free kick from distance to beat Jessy Moulin for a 1-0 lead. The visitors would even up matters before the half thanks to the CanMNT man and a fine individual effort. Taking a pass on the edge of the area, Ugbo was met by four defenders directly in front of him. Spinning away and making himself some room to shoot, Ugbo launched a strong right-footed effort off the inside of the far post and in, giving 'keeper Alexander Nubel no chance in the 39th. It was Ugbo's third goal in seven Ligue 1 appearances. But Monaco would have the last laugh through second-half substitute Kevin Volland, who finished off a fine team move in the 57th. Collecting a cross from Aleksandr Golovin, the Germany winger spun around and fired the ball into the top of the net to collect the three points for the hosts and put them in sixth place and in a Europa Conference League spot. The loss leaves Troyes in 15th, five points clear of Saint-Etienne in the playoff place and six clear of Bordeaux and the drop zone. Ugbo finished his afternoon with 24 touches, 12 carries and an .846 pass completion rate to go along with his goal.

--

Alphonso Davies, Bayern Munich - Alphonso Davies started his week with a return to action and concluded it with creating a stir on his Twitch account during a FIFA 22 stream. The 21-year-old Edmonton native had been sidelined for three months after being diagnosed with mild myocarditis following a bout of COVID-19. Davies was handed his first start since December during Bayern's first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal against Villarreal. Davies played the full 90 minutes in the 1-0 defeat, carrying the ball 70 times, making three tackles and one interception. Davies did not feature in Bayern's 1-0 win over Augsburg on Saturday. On Twitch this weekend during a discussion about FIFA 22, Davies gave his opinion on the leadership situation at Manchester United and wasn't exactly effusive in praise of their much maligned captain. Davies couldn't understand why Cristiano Ronaldo wasn't the Red Devils' captain. “Can you guys imagine?" Davies said. "You are Ronaldo, one of the greatest players ever. And what’s his name is your captain? Harry Maguire is your captain? And you refer to him as ‘Yes, Cap’. I don’t know what he says to him. Bro, I’m not dissing Harry Maguire, but Ronaldo...Ronaldo should get the armband, man." You can now add active players to the lengthy list of Maguire detractors this season.