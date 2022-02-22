Milan Borjan put on a show during a Serbian Cup match, Jonathan David and Lille were frustrated as rumours about his future swirl and Steven Vitória and Stephen Eustáquio faced off in Portugal with one man seeing red. Here's a look back at the week in Europe for Canadians.

Milan Borjan, Red Star Belgrade - It was two wins over the past week for Milan Borjan and his Red Star Belgrade squad, but it was the Round of 16 Serbian Cup tie against Radnicki Nis last Wednesday that had people talking. After 90 minutes and extra time solved nothing, the two sides went to penalties and the man whose dynamic presence in net has been a fixture for Canada during its World Cup qualifying campaign stood tall once again, stopping four penalties. Nikola Vujadnovic's cheeky chip was unexpected, but Borjan was able to palm it down after coming off of his line. Borjan then guessed right on Todor Todoroski's low drive and made a sliding stop. After Lazar Arsic's effort got through his arms, Borjan dived to his left to deny Viktor Zivojinovic. A chip from Nikola Stulic was able to beat Borjan, but his final save might have been his most impressive. Borjan was slightly tentative on Aleksandar Pejovic's effort, but picked it up in time to reach right to deny him. Red Star would then pick up the victory on Guelor Kanga's ensuing penalty for a 0-0 (3-2 on penalties) victory. Red Star then returned to league play on Sunday, defeating Proleter Novi Sad, 2-1. Through 23 matches, Red Star sits second in the Serbian SuperLiga table, five points behind leaders Partizan.

--

Jonathan David, Lille - Lille was held to a scoreless draw at home by relegation-threatened Metz on Friday, leaving the team sitting 11th in the table on 36 points, two points adrift of Monaco for the final Ligue 1 European place. Ottawa's David played all 90 minutes of the match, completing 20 of 30 pass attempts, carrying the ball 37 times and producing three shots. While things were frustrating on the pitch for LOSC ahead of Tuesday's Champions League Round of 16 tie with Chelsea, off the field, rumours continued to swirl about David's future. The 22-year-old forward has already indicated that this will be his final season with Lille and having already been attached to a number of potential suitors, more teams reportedly added themselves to the queue this week. French outlet Jeunes Footeux reported that Liverpool and the newly wealthy Newcastle are also interested in David's services, joining the likes of Arsenal, Inter, Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Manchester United, who have all been attached to David in the past. Though where David lands is still an unknown, one thing is for certain: the transfer fee for his services will blow away the €30 million Lille paid to Gent for him in the summer of 2020.

--

Stephen Eustáquio, Porto and Steven Vitória, Moreirense - Two Canada internationals faced off in Primeira Liga action on Sunday as Stephen Eustáquio's Porto visited Steven Vitória and Moreirense. With one team pushing for a title and the other hoping to avoid relegation, it was the visitors who picked up the three points in a match that saw both teams finish on 10 men. The match's only goal came in the 40th and was largely due to a fine individual effort from Mehdi Taremi. The Iran striker latched onto a deflected ball at midfield and then got a step on Artur Jorge to move inside the defender and get a run in on goal. Instead of shooting, Taremi smartly fed an oncoming Evanilson for a tap-in. There was a brief opening for the hosts in the 79th when former Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujić was sent off for his second booking. With the ensuing free kick from a dangerous area, Andre Luis rang his curling effort off of the crossbar. The man advantage for Moreirense didn't last long, either. As the hosts pressed forward, Vitória's touch was too heavy and allowed Otávio to make a play for it. Sliding to stop him, Vitória caught him with a boot in the 84th. Aghast that he was booked for what he thought was a cheap foul, Vitória's protestations to the ref were enough for a second booking and an early trip to the showers and that killed off any hope Moreirense had for an equalizer. Vitória finished his afternoon with three fouls drawn, two interceptions and a tackle won. Eustáquio's appearance in the match was a brief cameo, subbed on in the 82nd for goal-scorer Evanilson. The victory left Porto atop the table, six points clear on Sporting. The loss for Moreirense further damaged their survival hopes. Now in the drop zone in 17th place, the team is two points adrift of Arouca for the final safe place.

--

Iké Ugbo, Troyes - Iké Ugbo opened up his Ligue 1 account on Sunday, but it was in a losing effort in what wasn't a great afternoon for his new club Troyes. On loan from Belgian side Genk, Ugbo was handed a start away to Rennes. Sehrou Guirassy opened the scoring for the hosts in the 14th. Off of a corner, Troyes goalkeeper Gauthier Gallon made a fine save on a good header from Lorenz Assignon, but Guirassy was able to poke home on the rebound. Guirassy would grab his second shortly thereafter on a smart team effort. After a free kick was blocked, Lovro Majer's looping cross was met by the inside of the left boot of Birger Meling just outside of the Troyes area. He produced a looping cross of his own that was headed home by Guirassy for a 2-0 lead. Troyes got a lifeline back into the match through Ugbo with his first Ligue 1 goal in the 39th. Off of a deflected corner that was headed down by Yoann Salmier, Ugbo headed inside the far post past Rennes captain Hamari Traoré and 'keeper Alfred Gomis to make it 2-1. But that was as close as the visitors would get. A Martin Terrier goal in the 75th and a Gaëtan Laborde penalty in the 87th sewed up the three points for Rennes that kept them in the race for a Champions League spot with a 4-1 win. The victory puts them on 40 points in fifth place, in a Europa League spot, and five points back of third-place Nice for a Champions League place. The loss leaves Troyes in 17th place and only clear of the drop zone on goal differential (two goals better than Metz). For Ugbo, he played 59 minutes with 16 touches, a tackle and 10 carries to go along with his goal.