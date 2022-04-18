Former Canada captain Scott Arfield helped Rangers get past Celtic in a thrilling Old Firm derby in the Scottish Cup semi-finals on Sunday.

Here's a look at how Canadians fared in Europe over the past week.

Scott Arfield, Rangers - Whenever the Old Firm meets, it's an event in Scottish football and Sunday was no different when Rangers took on Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-finals at Hampden Park. With only five matches remaining in the Scottish Premiership season, Celtic's six-point lead atop the table seems unassailable, so if Rangers were to get one over on their archrivals this season, it would have to come in the Scottish Cup. With Celtic having already won the League Cup and seemingly on course for a 10th league title in 11 seasons, a fifth treble in six years seemed very possible heading into the match, but it was Rangers who started the match on the front foot. The Ibrox side should have been ahead in the 41st when John Lundstram lashed an effort just outside the area past a diving Joe Hart, but it clanged off of the post. The Hoops would take the lead from a dead ball in the 64th. A quickly taken free kick saw a series of short passes find Greg Taylor on the edge of the area. His low shot deflected off of Calvin Bassey and past Allan McGregor to give Celtic a 1-0 lead. In the 68th, Celtic thought they had the killing blow. A Jota corner fell at the feet of USMNT defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, but he rang his close-range shot off of the cross bar. It would be a miss that he rued in short order. Connor Goldson sent a fine deep ball down the right for James Tavenier in the 78th. Tavenier's cross into the area was met by Kemar Roofe, who needed to turn around and shoot, but before he could do that, Scott Arfield latched onto the ball and delivered a fine curling right-footed shot past an outstretched Hart to make it 1-1. The rest of the 90 minutes couldn't settle the deadlock and the match headed into extra time. In the 111th, a low Arfield drive from the right forced Hart into a save and started a wild scramble at the Celtic goalmouth to keep the ball out. Only minutes later, Rangers would find a winner, but not without help from Celtic. Ryan Kent marauded down the left and sprung Bassey with a ball at the very top of the area. Bassey's low cross was meant for an oncoming Fashion Sakala, but it was turned into his own goal by Carl Starfelt and that was enough to send Rangers to their first Scottish Cup final in seven years and end Celtic's run of four straight Cup victories. Rangers will now meet Hearts in the final on May 21.

--

Alphonso Davies, Bayern Munich - Bayern continued their march towards a 10th straight Bundesliga title and 32nd overall on Sunday with a comfortable win over relegation-threatened Arminia, bouncing back from crashing out of the Champions League midweek. The visitors were almost ahead in the very opening minutes. Robert Lewandowski's driving header was just barely cleared off the line by Stefan Ortega, taking away what appeared to be a sure goal. But less than two minutes later, Bayern opened the scoring thanks to Alphonso Davies. Collecting a deep ball from Leon Goretzka down the left side, the Edmonton native attempted to head down the ball for a Lewandowski tap-in, but before that could happened it was turned into his own net by Jacob Barrett Laursen in the 10th minute. Bayern put the match to bed in first-half stoppage, despite not playing particularly well. Serge Gnabry did well to keep himself onside and one-touch home a fine deep pass from Joshua Kimmich to make it 2-0 before the break. The visitors would add a third in the 84th when Lewandowski spotted an oncoming Jamal Musaila for a tap-in. Davies finished the match playing all 90 minutes, with a .899 pass completion rate, 78 carries and a pair of interceptions. With four matches remaining, Bayern sits nine points clear of Borussia Dortmund at the top of the table.

--

Junio Hoilett, Reading - Reading took one step closer to safety on Monday in one of the most thrilling matches of the Championship season, snatching a point from what appeared to be a sure defeat away to Swansea. With Michael Obafemi's goal in the 58th minute, Swansea took a 4-1 lead over the Royals, who still face the prospect of playing in League One next season. With the Swans looking to have the match done and dusted, Reading began their fight back thanks to Junior Hoilett. The Brampton native's cross from the left was tidily put home by Tom Ince in the 61st to give the Royals life. Ten minutes later, Lucas Joao, who opened the scoring with a third-minute penalty, bagged his second of the match, poking home after a wild scramble in front of the Swansea net. Then in the fifth minute of stoppage, and a for a second straight game, Tom McIntyre found an equalizer to ensure Reading came away with a 4-4 draw. The match had far-reaching implications across the rest of the league. The draw, coupled with Derby's 1-0 loss to QPR, mean that Wayne Rooney's Rams have been relegated and will play in League One next season. Reading now sits on 41 points with three matches remaining, seven clear of Peterborough for the final relegation spot. A single win in their final matches will confirm Championship football for next season.